The iRobot Roomba i6+ can empty itself—and it's $250 off today

The iRobot i6+ is a powerful robot vacuum—and it's on sale.

Keeping your home clean and tidy can feel like an endless task. There's the dishes. And the laundry. The dust. And the pet hair. It just never ends! If you’re looking for something—anything—to help cut down on the amount of time and energy it takes to keep your living space in ship-shape, a robot vacuum could be just the game changer you've been looking for. And right now, you’re in luck, because the highly rated iRobot Roomba i6+, which is a self-emptying vacuum, is $250 off its original price.

The Roomba i6+ regularly goes for $799.99, but it’s currently down to $549.98 at Amazon, saving you a whopping $250.01. We haven't seen this price since back in mid-February, so if you missed our chance to pick up this popular vacuum then, now is the time to spring for it.

When we tested the i6+, our reviewers were pleased to find it offered up the same top-notch performance as the brand's i7+ robot vacuum (our favorite robot vacuum, which is priced at $799.99), matching its 10.45 grams of dirt sucked up per run. That's roughly the same as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week. The one downside? It doesn’t come with extra dust bags, a spare side brush or a spare filter—three items that normally come with the i7+ model. Since these two vacuums typically retail for the same price, you're normally better off going for the i7+, but this sale makes the i6+ worth a second look.

The i6+ works with the robust Home Genius Intelligence app.

Even cooler, it comes with a coveted docking station that's equipped self-emptying technology. With this base, you'll never again have to see all the dirt and grim that your machine sucks up. Instead, the i6+ will automatically empty its dust bin into inside the dock, and when it's filled, a suction feature located at the bottom will go into a self-sealing bag, too. What's more, you'll only have to throw the bag away around once a month, since it can hold around 3.8-liters of debris.

In addition to this awesome feature, we also loved the i6+ app. With it, your robo vac can learn the dimensions of specific rooms in your home and be scheduled for cleanings whenever it’s most convenient. You can also create event-based cleaning with the app, which is a great way to maximize usage of your machine.

If you’re in the market for a robotic vacuum to help you with all that cleaning, head over and check out the Roomba i6+. But don’t wait too long—this is an especially great deal.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: iRobot Roomba: Save on this top-rated model at Amazon