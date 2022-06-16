The iRobot Roomba i6+ offers superior dirt pickup—a huge Prime Day 2021 price cut

The iRobot Roomba i6+ offers top-of-the-line performance at an unbeatable price.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and there’s no better time to shop for great deals on household conveniences that make your life easier. One of the best-performing robot vacuums on the market, the normally pricey iRobot Roomba i6+, is currently on sale for $499.99 ($300 off), exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The i6+ offers the same incredible cleaning power found in the expensive i7+ model ($799), managing to suck up a whopping 10.46 grams of dirt per run, as well as a self-emptying bin and a comprehensive companion app. You will miss out on a few accessories, however, including two bags, one extra side brush and an extra filter.

If you don't need a top-of-the-line Roomba, you can shop around and get exclusive deals on a handful of other iRobot vacuums today as well. The Roomba 692 is on sale for $199.99 ($100 off); the Roomba i4+ is $399.99 ($250 off); and the iRobot Braava Jet M6—a robot floor mop—is $299.99 ($200 off) for Prime Day.

Whatever your robot-vacuum needs, now’s the time to grab one at a killer price.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ for a huge price cut