The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum ever made—and it's at its lowest price ever

Arielle Tschinkel
·2 min read
The iRobot Roomba i7+ aced nearly every test we put it through.
The iRobot Roomba i7+ aced nearly every test we put it through.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to robot vacuums, we've tested our fair share, and after all that dirt pickup, we've come to the conclusion that there’s no better machine on the market than the iRobot Roomba i7+. The only catch? It typically costs a whopping $799.99—gulp! If shelling out $800 on a cleaning tool isn’t in your budget, take heart: This stellar device is currently on sale for a massive discount!

Now $599.99 at QVC, this $200 markdown is the best price we've seen on this model, and the first price cut we've seen on it since December.

Named the best robot vacuum we've ever tested and one of the best cleaning products of 2020, the innovative i7+ was the first robot vacuum of its kind to empty itself out with a suction-operated charging base (included with purchase). That means it can transfer the grime it sucks up into a sealable bag, so you’ll never have to touch the resulting dirt, dust and debris.

If you&#39;ve got a pet around, this is the vacuum you need.
If you've got a pet around, this is the vacuum you need.

In testing, this little baby picked up an impressive 10.5 grams of gunk in a single test run, utilizing its WiFi and smart home technology (think Alexa and Google Home voice assistant compatibility) to learn and safely navigate each and every crevice of your space. Essentially, this mapping feature lets you customize your clean, so you can get a full sweep in every room or only specific spots that need a little love and attention.

The i7+ also happens to be one of the best vacuums on the market for pet hair, so if you've got a furry little friend, you've got all the more reason to pick one up. In fact, our testers loved it so much, the only downside seemed to be the high price tag. With the $200 in savings seen here, however, it’s an investment that will pay off in spades when your floors and carpets are consistently spotless.

There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so you'll want to snatch these savings up while you still can!

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ at QVC for $599.99 (Save $200)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: iRobot Roomba i7+: Get our favorite robot vacuum for $200 off

