The iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava m6 are the robots you should trust to clean your house well

This holiday season, we're going to be looking back at some of the best tech of the past year, and providing fresh reviews in a sort of 'greatest hits' across a range of categories. First up: iRobot's top-end home cleaning robots, the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, and the Braava m6 robot mop and floor sweeper. Both of these represent the current peak of iRobot's technology, and while that shows up in the price tag, it also shows up in performance.

iRobot Roomba S9+

The iRobot Roomba S9+ is actually two things: The Roomba S9, which is available separately, and the Clean Base that enables the vacuum to empty itself after a run, giving you many cleanings before it needs you to actually open up a bin or replace a bag. Both the vacuum and its base are WiFi-connected, and controllable via iRobot's app, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. Combined, it's the most advanced autonomous home vacuum you can get, and it manages to outperform a lot of older or less sophisticated robot vacuums even in situations that have historically been hard for this kind of tech to handle.

Like the Roomba S7 before it (which is still available and still also a great vacuum, for a bit less money), the S9 uses what's called SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and a specific variant of that called vSLAM (the stands for 'visual'). This technology means that as it works, it's generating and adapting a map of your home to ensure that it can clean more effectively and efficiently.

After either a few dedicated training runs (which you can opt to send the vacuum on when it's learning a new space) or a few more active vacuum runs, the Roomba S9 will remember your home's layout, and provide a map that you can customize with room dividers and labels. This then turns on the vacuum's real smart superpowers, which include being able to vacuum just specific rooms on command, as well as features like letting it easily pick up where it left off if it needs to return to its charging station mid-run. With the S9 and its large battery, the vacuum can do an entire run of my large two-bedroom condo on a single charge (the i7 I used previously needed two charges to finish up).

The S9's vSLAM and navigation systems seem incredibly well-developed in my use: I've never once had the vacuum become stuck, or confused by changes in floor colouring, even going from a very light to a very dark floor (this is something that past vacuums have had difficulty with). It infallibly finds its way back to the Clean Base, and also never seems to be flummoxed by even drastic changes in lighting over the course of the day.

So it's smart, but does it suck? Yes, it does – in the best possible way. Just like it doesn't require stops to charge up, it also manages to clean my entire space with just one bin. There's a lot more room in here thanks to the new design, and it handles even my dog's hair with ease (my dog sheds a lot, and it's very obvious light hair against dark wood floors). The new angled design on the front of the vacuum means it does a better job with getting in corners than previous fully round designs, and that shows, because corners are were clumps of hair go to gather in a dog-friendly household.