This iRobot Roomba vacuum cleans like a dream—and it's $200 off

Jonathan Chan, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
All the testing shows that the i6+ and i7+ are nearly identical, but the i7+ comes with more stuff in the box.
All the testing shows that the i6+ and i7+ are nearly identical, but the i7+ comes with more stuff in the box.

Keeping a clean house has topped a lot of people’s priority lists these days. Luckily, Amazon is having a huge sale one of our favorite robot vacuums—the iRobot Roomba i6+—which is at its lowest price we've ever seen.

This model is actually a variant of our favorite robot vacuum ever, the iRobot i7+ ($799), and we love it because it's a set-it-and-forget-it kind of robot. After every cleaning cycle, a vacuum in the charging base cleans out the robot's bin, emptying it out for up to 60 days. The disposable allergen-proof bag found within the charging base also automatically seals when you remove it, so you'll never smell or touch anything unpleasant. Normally, the i6+ retails on Amazon for $799.99, but you'll save $200 during this sale, as it's currently priced at $599.99—that matches the same low price we saw on this machine during Prime Day 2020.

The i6+ has access to the robust Home Genius Intelligence app.
The i6+ has access to the robust Home Genius Intelligence app.

We’ve tested the cleaning platform that the i6+ uses and it’s one of the best. You can expect the i6+ to easily navigate rooms and avoid scuffing furniture. Also, with the new Genius update, you’ll be able to focus the cleaning ability on trouble spots, like entryways, and away from sensitive areas.

Robot vacuums are one of the most sought-after items so you should get yours now before Prime Day ends.

Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ during Amazon Prime Day for $599.99 (Save $200)

