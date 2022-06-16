iRobot, Shark and more great robot vacuum deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021
In a world with robot vacuums that clean your floors while you go about your day, why opt for anything else? Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales, you don't have to! We've rounded up the best robot vacuums deals to shop below. To get in on the savings, log into your account or sign up now for a free 30-day trial.
The best robot vacuum deals to shop for Prime Day 2021
Eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $129.99 (Save $100): This is our very best affordable robot vacuum. It offers strong suction, a slim design that can fit in small spaces and a low noise level to avoid disruption or annoyance while it's running.
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $144 (Save $85.99): This Shark vacuum has more than 2,700 reviews and a 4.4-star rating for sweeping away dust and dirt with its three brush types and its Amazon Alex and Google Assistant connectivity.
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base from $319.99 (Save $150 to $280): This Alexa-compatible, self-emptying vacuum has a 4.5-star rating and over 500 reviews and it's on sale for a fraction of the price.
iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $399.99 (Save $250): Like the aforementioned i6+, the i4+ cleans well and self-empties, but does not have smart mapping, visual navigation or custom cleaning options.
iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $499.99 (Save $300): The i6+ boasts similar features to our Best Overall robot vacuum, the iRobot i7+, including strong suction power and a self-emptying bin.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum at Sam's Club for $179.99 (Save $120): Though not as souped-up as other iRobots, this vacuum has more than 13,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating and it'll give you a sense of what the robot vacuum life is like for $200.
