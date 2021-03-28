- By GF Value





The stock of iRobot (NAS:IRBT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $112.75 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, iRobot stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for iRobot is shown in the chart below.





iRobot Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Because iRobot is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 17.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. iRobot has a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.52, which is better than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of iRobot at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of iRobot is fair. This is the debt and cash of iRobot over the past years:

iRobot Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. iRobot has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.4 billion and earnings of $5.16 a share. Its operating margin is 10.23%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of iRobot is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of iRobot over the past years:

Story continues

iRobot Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of iRobot is 17.6%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, iRobot's ROIC was 23.62, while its WACC came in at 9.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of iRobot is shown below:

iRobot Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

In closing, iRobot (NAS:IRBT, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about iRobot stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

