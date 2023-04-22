iRobot’s high-end Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $250 off right now

The iRobot Roomba S9+ premium robot vacuum is currently on sale for $250 off at Wellbots. Typically costing $999, ordering with the coupon code 200ENGDT will bring its price down to $749 — still very expensive, but a good value for this advanced cleaning machine. And if that’s more than you want to pay for a vacuum cleaner, you can save on cheaper models too.

Image by Valentina Palladino / Engadget iRobot Roomba s9+ $749 $999 Save $250 with code Buy Roomba s9+ at Wellbots - $749 Save $250 with code Copied! Code: 200ENGDT $749 at Wellbots

The S9 series of Roomba vacuums build on the best qualities of the Roomba i7 line while adding some enticing extras. First, they offer 40 times the suction power of other robot vacuums while trapping mold and pollen allergens. It also has a different shape: Instead of being completely circular, it has two squared edges, which help it to clean more thoroughly around corners.

If you’re eyeing models from the j7 series, you can take $200 off several other iRobot vacuums with the same coupon code (200ENGDT), including the Roomba j7, Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum & Mop. The j7 series uses AI-driven navigation for enhanced obstacle avoidance — including pet poop. Of course, it also has powerful suction, precise mapping and an easy-to-use app. The j7 is one of Engadget’s top midrange picks for the best robot vacuums.

The standard model gets you the vacuum itself, the j7+ adds a self-emptying cleaning station and the j7+ with vacuum and mop includes the station and wet-mopping capabilities. The 200ENGDT coupon cuts the j7 (usually $599) down to $399 and the j7+ ($799 MSRP) to $599. and the j7+ with mop ($1,099 MSP) is only $899. Finally, you get free shipping on your order.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

iRobot Roomba j7 $399 $599 Save $200 with code Copied! Code: 200ENGDT Copied! Code: 200ENGDT See at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba j7+ $599 $799 Save $200 with code Copied! Code: 200ENGDT Copied! Code: 200ENGDT See at Wellbots