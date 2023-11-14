iRobot's Roomba Combo j5+ is $300 off in an early Black Friday deal

iRobot's Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum is $300 off in an early Black Friday deal via Wellbots. This is a record-low for the appliance, dropping the price to $500 instead of the MSRP of $800. In the past, discounts for the j5+ stalled at around $200 off. As typical with Wellbots deals, there’s a promo code. Just enter “ENGBF300” at checkout and you’ll be good to go.

The Roomba Combo j5+, as the name suggests, is a combination unit that includes both a vacuum and a mopping feature. It can pinpoint no-mop zones, so you don’t have to worry about the robot spraying fluid all over your brand-new carpet. The j5+ can also avoid more than 80 common floor obstacles. As a matter of fact, iRobot will replace the unit for free if it doesn’t avoid pet waste, as part of the company’s “P.O.O.P.” pledge. No, we didn’t make that up. It stands for “Pet Owner Official Promise.”

This is a well-regarded robovac with one obvious downside when compared to pricier models like the Roomba j7+ and the flagship j9+. Despite the combo functionality, you have to manually swap out the bins when switching between vacuuming and mopping. The more expensive robots do this automatically. Still, the j9+ costs $900 and the j5+ is currently on sale for $400. You’ll have to decide if that automation feature is worth the price difference.

Wellbots is also selling the junior-grade Roomba 694 vacuum for $115 off. Just enter “ENGBF115” and grab it for $159. This is your basic workhorse robovac with no mopping functionality. It does one job and it does it well, which is why it ended up on our lists of the best robot vacuums for 2023 and the best budget robot vacuums.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.