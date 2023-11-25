iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ is $305 off for Black Friday

Sometimes Black Friday is about picking up a fun new gadget and other times it's about getting a really good deal on that practical item you need. The majorly discounted iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ falls deeply into that latter category, but the $305 savings is enough to get anyone excited. You can access the deal at Wellbots with Engadget's exclusive coupon ENGBF305 — and get free shipping.

The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop for cleaning all types of floors. It can do both tasks in the same go (without you needing to interfere) due to its retractable mop pad. The Roomba reportedly has a 96.4 percent debris removal rate, using iRobot's Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and Power-Lifting Suction. The combo device also includes advances obstacle avoidance, home mapping and self emptying. Plus, you can control it through an app or with voice control services like Alexa or Google.

We found the Roomba Combo j7+ took a little adjusting to during our test, but grew to appreciate features like its awareness of high-traffic zones. In fact, we recently named it the best robot vacuum and mop 2-in-1 on the market — with the standard j7+ as the runner up for best standard midrange.

