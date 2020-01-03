Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters share 2 recipes the whole family can make together originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Cooking is a family affair for Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and his two daughters, Anna and Madeline.

Zakarian, who is a spokesperson for "Good Morning America" sponsor Campbell's, knows how special it can be to cook together. Now he's working with Campbell's on their Kids in the Kitchen campaign to encourage families to cook together.

To get started, Zakarian and his daughters appeared live on "Good Morning America" and shared two easy, kid-friendly recipes that are made with Campbell's: creamy brussels sprouts and sausage casserole and a bucatini carbonara with grilled broccoli.

Get the full recipes below to make these nourishing meals with your family at home!

Recipe for Creamy Brussels Sprouts and Sausage Casserole with Parmesan Herb Crust

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, grated with a microplane

3/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup Parmigiano Reggiano, ground

3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons butter

12 ounces chicken sausage

4 cups brussels sprouts, bottoms trimmed and quartered

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 can Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup

Directions:

In a medium sized bowl, stir the garlic into the olive oil. Add the parsley, cheese and panko. Using two forks or your hands, thoroughly mix the crumbs to ensure the mix is evenly distributed and moist. Set aside until ready for topping.

Preheat your oven to 400F.

In a 10" sauté pan or skillet, melt the butter over a medium high heat. Add the sausage and brown, about 6 minutes. Add the Brussels sprouts and continue to brown, stirring occasionally, about 8 more minutes.

When the sprouts begin to soften and have caramelized, add the chicken stock and simmer for 3 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by half.

Add the Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, and stir into the casserole. Bring to a simmer.

Top the casserole with enough of the cheese crust to cover the pan. You may have about a half cup of topping left over, which you may reserve for another use.

Bake the casserole for 25-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.

Recipe for Campbell’s Bucatini Carbonara with Grilled Broccoli

Serves 3-4

Ingredients:

8 oz thick cut bacon, sliced into 1/4" wide pieces

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 cups, packed broccoli fleurettes, broken into smaller 1” pieces

1/2 each (appx 1 1/2 cup) onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 ½ cups Swanson chicken stock

1 can Campbell’s Cream of Chicken Soup

8 oz bucatini pasta

1/2 cup Pecorino romano, ground, plus extra for finishing

1/4 cup chives, sliced

1/4 cup basil, rough chopped

fresh cracked pepper

kosher salt

Directions:

Heat a large pot of boiling water.

Heat a grill pan or cast iron pan over medium high heat. Toss the broccoli with salt and pepper and 1/4 cup of olive oil. Cook the fleurettes in the pan, turning only a couple of times so that they brown. When they are starting to become tender after about 6 minutes, remove and set aside until finishing.

In a large, straight sided pan or pot, heat the bacon along with the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil over medium low heat, stirring often. After about 8 minutes when the bacon has rendered and is crispy, remove it from the pan, leaving behind the fat. Set the bacon aside until finishing.

Add the onion to the pan, stirring occasionally until the onions begin to become translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and begin to cook.

Add the chicken stock to the pan with the onions, and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the Campbell’s Cream of Chicken Soup and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat and allow the pasta to finish.

When the pasta is 3/4 cooked, drain it and add it to the soup mixture. Simmer the liquid with the pasta, stirring with a large fork, until the liquid begins to thicken and coat the pasta about 4 minutes.

Add broccoli and stir to combine. Turn off the heat and stir in the pecorino and herbs. Divide into four bowls and garnish with a little extra pecorino.

Campbell's is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."