Iron Flux Has Funds Reviewing Vale Bets After $50 Billion Rout

Vinícius Andrade and Mariana Durao
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With iron ore seemingly at a crossroads, one of the world’s top producers of the steelmaking ingredient is trading at its most volatile since the early days of the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s efforts to temper its polluting and energy-guzzling steel mills, combined with turmoil in the nation’s property market, saw iron-ore futures lose half their value since mid-July, before clawing back some ground.

Vale SA shares have followed a similar path, with 30-day trailing price swings this week hitting the highest since June 2020. The uptick in the Brazilian miner’s volatility reflects divergent views on iron’s next moves.

Rio de Janeiro-based Pacifico Gestao de Recursos scrapped its Vale holdings altogether in September amid fears over the impact of property developer China Evergrande Group’s debt woes on the real-estate market there.

“Evergrande’s debt crisis may not be a Lehman moment, but should weigh on steel demand,” said Leonardo Rufino, portfolio manager at Pacifico. “We can’t say for sure that prices have already hit the bottom.”

A handful of Wall Street analysts have also ditched their buy-equivalent recommendations for Vale as the iron collapse stripped about $50 billion from its market value. Ten analysts tracked by Bloomberg lowered their 2022 earnings estimates in the past four weeks, more than double the number of upward revisions. Vale declined to comment.

On the other side of the trade, equity-focused hedge fund Meraki Long Biased built a position in Vale last week. With the stock fetching just 2.4 times enterprise value to forward earnings, well below major peers, the risk-reward became attractive again.

“Visibility is still low, but price asymmetry has gotten positive for Vale,” Meraki Capital Chief Investment Officer Roberto Reis said.

Still, alluring multiples may not be enough to prevent further estimate cuts ahead of a potentially bumpy fourth quarter for Chinese economic activity, Bank of America analysts wrote.

Vale emerged as one of Encore Long Bias FIM’s top holdings earlier this year, but the fund has opted to trim its exposure. “The stock is trading at a low multiple, but the iron ore tide has turned,” said Joao Braga, a founding partner at Encore Asset Management, who manages the fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ninja Van to Hire 200 Engineers Ahead of Potential U.S. Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ninja Van, a Southeast Asian logistics company that’s just raised $578 million from investors including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., plans to hire 200 engineers to beef up its technology ahead of a potential initial public offering in the U.S. within two years.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big o

  • A $1.8 Billion Hedge Fund Soared 120% During the Covid-19 Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- David Rogers is having a dream run at Castle Hook Partners, the $1.8 billion hedge fund backed by investors including billionaire Stan Druckenmiller.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe fund is up about 120% since

  • Amcius (FOLD) to Spin-Off Gene Therapy Arm, Form New Firm With ARYA

    Amicus (FOLD) plans to separate its gene therapy business into a new company formed in alliance with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

  • Stellantis curbs Melfi output as chip crisis cuts car production

    Stellantis will operate its largest Italian facility for an equivalent of only six days in October, the UILM union said on Thursday, as a global chip shortage hits manufacturing. The Melfi plant, which produces hybrid versions of Renegade and Compass Jeep among its models, will make only 8,000 vehicles next month, Stellantis has informed labour unions, UILM's Marco Lomio said, adding that this level was equivalent to about six full working days, the same as were worked in September. A spokesman for Stellantis confirmed the company told unions that Melfi's October planned production was around 8,000 cars.

  • Misinformation online 'has significantly handicapped public health efforts': Doctor

    Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Dr. Ben Weston joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content.

  • "Junk" Bonds Are Anything But

    These bonds flourish way more than they falter and offer current yields of 4%.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • US Steel August Imports Drop as Prices Continue Upward Trajectory

    The U.S. steel industry is reaping the benefits of record-high prices, thanks to strong end-market demand and tight supply due to production disruptions at domestic steel mills and Section 232 tariffs on imports.

  • French, Italian Inflation Rates Spike to Decade Highs on Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.French and Italian inflation accelerated to the highest levels in about a decade as households in two of the euro area’s biggest economies faced a jump in the cost of energy. Consumer prices in France rose 2.7% from a year earlier, while in Italy, the number increased to 3%. Those readings come ahead of data for Germany and the euro area that are forecast to show similarly sharp acceler

  • Best Performing Stocks of the Top US ETF of September

    Rising energy prices are benefiting the energy companies, including natural gas.

  • Dow Jones Off Lows As Senate Passes Bill; Netflix, Paychex Soar But This Stock Crashes

    Stocks moved off session lows as the Senate averted a government shutdown, but the Dow Jones industrials were still down nearly 300 points.

  • Stocks Suffer Worst Monthly Rout Since March 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to roil financial markets, with U.S. equities notching their biggest monthly selloff since March 2020.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureStocks pushed lower on Thursday even after confirmati

  • Inflation is 'a risk, but I don’t know if it’s a threat': Strategist

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.&nbsp;

  • Mexico Raises Key Rate a Third Time Amid Jump in Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureMexico’s central bank raised borrowing costs for the third consecutive meeting T

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up after September slump

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening after dropping during the regular session, with equities ending a volatile month in the red.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.