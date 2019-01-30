Is Iron Mountain a Buy?

REITs can make excellent investments for growth and income. The property portfolios of most real estate investment trusts, or REITs, fall nicely into a specific category of properties, such as shopping malls, office buildings, or apartments. One exception is Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), which is somewhat in a category of its own. Its combination of specialized storage facilities, data centers, and a thriving service business is unique among REITs.

With that in mind, here's a rundown of what this 6.7%-yielding REIT does, what its future growth catalysts might be, the risks involved, and whether it's a buy.

What does Iron Mountain do?

Iron Mountain isn't a household name for many stock investors, so here's the quick version of what Iron Mountain does.

The company specializes in records storage and security for a variety of clients. It owns a massive real estate portfolio, mainly consisting of records-storage facilities -- think self-storage properties, but instead of individuals storing their belongings, customers are corporations storing records and other documents. In all, Iron Mountain has more than 680 million cubic feet of hard-copy records in its facilities. And, in an effort to adapt to the new business climate, Iron Mountain has quietly started to amass a portfolio of data centers and build on its digital-solutions and data-protection business.

When it comes to secure records management, there's Iron Mountain and there's everyone else. I'd even go so far as to refer to the company's business as a near-monopoly. Ninety-five percent of the Fortune 1000 are among Iron Mountain's 225,000 customers. The company has an impressive 98% customer retention rate, and its brand name is unmatched in its core business.

Iron Mountain also has a thriving service business, especially when it comes to secure disposal of records. If you think about it, you've probably seen an Iron Mountain document-shredding truck at some point.

Reasons to buy

I already mentioned that Iron Mountain has incredible loyalty among its vast customer base, which I view as a massive competitive advantage. More than half of records boxes stored at Iron Mountain facilities 15 years ago are still there, for example.

Furthermore, although Iron Mountain has a massive market share in its record storage business, that doesn't necessarily mean there's no room for growth. Even in this digital age, there's still a big need for physical records -- documents with original signatures are still highly important in many industries, for instance. Iron Mountain believes there's roughly 720 million cubic feet of currently untapped records storage opportunities, based on BCG market research. To illustrate this point, in 2017 alone, net storage volume grew by about 7 million cubic feet.

As I mentioned, Iron Mountain has been quietly building a data center portfolio -- it's now in the top 10 worldwide by capacity -- and I don't see things slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Iron Mountain sees its "growth portfolio," which consists mostly of its emerging markets and data center businesses, growing from 19% of the total revenue currently to 30% by 2020.

Finally, Iron Mountain has been doing an excellent job of increasing its margins in recent years. Adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded from 29.6% in 2013 to 34% currently, with improvement every year in between, and the company believes there's more room to grow.