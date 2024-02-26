Iron Mountain Police warns of scam targeting local restaurant chains

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department announced that it is investigating a scam targeting local restaurant chains.

According to a press release from the police department, the scammer calls the restaurant claiming to be the CEO of the company. The person claiming to be the CEO has been providing information to the local chains that only someone who has worked there would have knowledge of. The scammer tells the employee over the phone that the employee needs to go to the safe, take money out, and go to a business that sells pre-paid credit cards. Once the employee completes the transaction, they are instructed to expose the number on the back and send them a picture of the card.

The Iron Mountain Police Department encourages businesses to educate their employees of this scam and report any suspicious activity. You can call the police department at 906-774-1234.

