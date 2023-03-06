Metals Feel Chill as Beijing Shies Away From Major Stimulus

1
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities from iron ore to copper fell after China set a cautious economic growth target of about 5% for the year and didn’t announce any major new stimulus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The goal unveiled at the National People’s Congress was below what most economists had been expecting, giving Beijing more room for maneuver after it missed last year’s target by a wide margin. The absence of a landmark announcement to boost real estate and infrastructure is damping enthusiasm among metals investors.

None of the official documents released so far at the NPC suggests authorities are keen on the kind of massive boost deployed to right the economy after the global financial crisis or at the beginning of the pandemic. The target for local government bond sales — the backbone of infrastructure investment that drives the bulk of raw materials demand — was also modest.

See also: China’s Growth Plans Give Commodities Bulls Little to Run With

“The NPC sent the message that the government only aims to support and stabilize the economy, instead of issuing massive stimulus,” said Jiang Hang, head of trading at Yonggang Resources Co. Overseas investors have been overly optimistic about the potential for more stimulus and bulls have “bet too heavily” on metals like copper, he said.

Iron ore dropped 3.2% to $121.40 a ton as of 10:31 a.m. in Singapore. The decline in the steel-making ingredient may also be partly down to a statement from the National Development and Reform Commission on Friday in which it said gains in the market had been “overly fast.”

Shares of major iron ore miners retreated. BHP Group Ltd. fell as much as 1.1% in Sydney and Rio Tinto Ltd. lost as much as 2.2%.

“It looks likely that China’s infrastructure‑related commodity demand impulse may ease this year” and it’s less likely to use debt to prop up the economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. However, raw materials consumption will probably remain strong in the first half on pent-up demand from the re-opening at the end of last year, he said.

Copper fell 0.8% to $8,915.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, zinc lost 1.4% and aluminum declined 0.3%. Brent oil moved 0.6% lower, while gold was down 0.3%.

There was some good news from the NPC for agricultural markets. Beijing announced it would push to increase grain production capacity by 50 million tons a year as part of its drive to bolster food security. No set timeline for the target was given, however.

China’s grain harvest was 686.55 million tons in 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a report, and has been stable at over 650 million tons since 2015, according to state media.

Soymeal rose 0.4% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, while corn fell 0.1%.

--With assistance from Hallie Gu and Liz Ng.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Sets Conservative Growth Target as Challenges Loom

    Officials are aiming for around 5% GDP growth this year, the lowest target in a quarter-century, as global headwinds add to domestic fiscal concerns.

  • Asia stocks edge up, China sets lower bar on growth

    Asian shares edged up on Monday while bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world's most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was still up 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2% to a three-month top, while South Korean stocks added 0.5% helped by a softer reading on inflation.

  • Singapore Top Diplomat Says Peace Dividend After WWII Is ‘Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday that growing defense spending, including by China and across Asia, is evidence that a peace dividend that has existed for decades is now over.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak O

  • Texts From Crypto Giant Binance Reveal Plan to Elude U.S. Authorities

    The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.

  • SoftBank’s Arm Aims to Raise $8 Billion in US IPO: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Ltd. is seeking to raise at least $8 billion in a US initial public offering, Reuters reported.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewThe British chip designer is expected to con

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank - FT

    Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January. Harris had started to cut its exposure in October after Credit Suisse raised 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion) from investors and when Saudi National Bank supplanted it as the top investor, David Herro, deputy chairman of Harris Associates, told the Financial Times.

  • Exclusive-Bridgewater raises new fund strategy less dependent on equities

    Bridgewater Associates has raised at least $800 million in recent months for a new fund strategy, regulatory filings show, an additional offering that comes as the hedge fund manager revamps business after founder Ray Dalio gave up control. Connecticut-based Bridgewater, which manages $145 billion, launched the "Defensive Alpha" strategy in July last year, regulatory filings showed. A source close to Bridgewater said the strategy, which has not been reported previously, is designed to help weather equity bear markets and generate returns negatively correlated to equities, which means the fund's profits will increase if stocks fall.

  • Harris Associates Sells Entire Credit Suisse Stake, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates sold its entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Financial Times, ending ties with the firm after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the Swiss bank’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForge

  • Oil prices open lower on modest Chinese growth forecast

    Oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, lower than market expectations of 5.5% growth in the world's second- largest oil consumer. Brent crude futures were trading down 50 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.22 a barrel.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil

  • 2 Building-Block Stocks to Give Your Portfolio Global Exposure

    Investing in high-quality businesses based outside of the U.S. can bring valuable balance to long-term stock portfolios.

  • Deferred Compensation: Definition, Plans and Examples

    A deferred compensation plan allows you to put more money away for retirement, but it's important to know the differences between available plans as well as their risks.

  • Fight breaks out late in XFL game between D.C. and St. Louis

    Maybe the way to make XFL 3.0 resonate is to have some drama, off-field and on the field. On Friday, a strange story emerged regarding a player who’d been cut by the Orlando Guardians and then reinstated for allegedly giving the team’s playbook to opponents. On Sunday, a fight broke out late in a D.C. [more]

  • Can the West’s perplexing employment miracle continue?

    There is little sign of more job losses, which may be bad news for economic vitality

  • The five-year returns have been impressive for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Here’s What You Need to Know After Day One of China’s NPC

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s National People’s Congress kicked off its annual gathering in Beijing on Sunday, with a speech from outgoing Premier Li Keqiang outlining key economic targets for the year. Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Pu

  • Special Operations Forces commander visits Bakhmut, comments on town's defense

    Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Viktor Khorenko visited Bakhmut to observe the work of units defending the town, the Command of the Special Operations Forces said on Facebook on March 4.

  • Arsenal end four-year wait for trophy - why this can be Eidevall's springboard

    Never let anybody tell you League Cups don't matter; Arsenal's clamorous celebrations as they lifted their first piece of silverware since 2019, and their fired-up performance at Selhurst Park, proved exactly how much this meant to a club who had been, by their own historically-high standards, enduring a barren spell. Chelsea manager Emma Hayes admitted that Arsenal had "wanted it more" than her team. Not just that, it felt like Arsenal's need for this cup was far greater.

  • Israelis rally again against government's judicial overhaul

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system. Saturday night's demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations began peacefully. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

  • Portillo's CEO on price increases amid inflation: 'Consumers are voting with their feet'

    Portillo's CEO provides some insight on the restaurant chain's "price laggard strategy."