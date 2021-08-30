Iron Ore Giant Plans Carbon Targets for Customers in Green Pivot

Iron Ore Giant Plans Carbon Targets for Customers in Green Pivot
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Thornhill
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. is planning to unveil targets for reducing the carbon footprint of it biggest customers, marking a shift in approach for the world’s no. 4 exporter of iron ore.

The firm will follow rivals including Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group in setting specific goals to cut so-called scope 3 emissions, which in Fortescue’s case are generated by steel-makers using the company’s iron ore. Founder and chairman Andrew Forrest was previously not in favor of setting such benchmarks.

“Fortescue resisted setting Scope 3 targets until it had a concrete plan that could really help its customers decarbonize,” Forrest said on the media call following the company’s annual results. More details, including the targets, will be unveiled by September 30.

Global resources companies are under increasing pressure to be more accountable for emissions beyond their own operations, with powerful investors including Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund threatening to drop firms that don’t meet their environmental standards.

Efforts to reduce scope 3 emissions should focus on developing technology to make climate-friendly steel cheaper, Forrest said. He has previously predicted that the coal-fired blast furnace still dominating the steel industry will be obsolete by 2050, and is investing in projects to supply hydrogen that could help to decarbonize the sector.

Gas Powered

The company will set aside 10% of annual profit to invest in hydrogen, ammonia and other green industrial projects backed by renewable power, marshaled by its Fortescue Future Industries division. Forrest’s plan is to supply over 15 million tons of hydrogen, produced from renewable power, by 2030.

Rio Tinto said in February it would collaborate with customers to reduce the carbon intensity of steel-making by at least 30% by 2030, and aim for carbon-neutral steel-making by 2050. BHP Group also has targets for reducing scope 3 emissions.

Fortescue has been working with buyers “for some time” on reducing their emissions, Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said on the same call. The Perth-based company is targeting net-zero greenhouse gases from its own operations by 2030, well ahead of a 2050 goal set by Rio and BHP.

Fortescue’s scope 3 emissions -- the bulk of which come from the steel manufacturing process -- were 252 million tons of CO2-equivalent in its 2021 fiscal year, according to its latest climate change report. That compares to gross operational emissions -- scopes 1 and 2 -- of 2.2 million tons.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JJ James, 80, brings wisdom and wit to Korn Ferry Tour caddie job

    Carrying a 35-pound bag of clubs in 90-degree heat, JJ James is just two years removed from heart bypass surgery.

  • Rise of the COVID-era millionaires

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Shane Lowry didn't qualify for Tour Championship, but Ryder Cup could be in cards

    Lowry’s finish at the BMW wasn’t enough to qualify him for the Tour Championship, but it gave him a cushion in Ryder Cup points.

  • Crops Gain as Traders Weigh Export Prospects Amid Hurricane Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop prices rose as investors focused on Hurricane Ida for any signs of disruption to U.S. exports while weighing a broader advance in risk assets following dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, imperiling U.S. energy supplies as well as key transport routes for soybeans and corn. After Ida comes ashore, it could flood cotton, corn, soybean and sugarcane crops, according to forecaster Maxar. Major grain traders have sh

  • Can My Retirement and Social Security Be Garnished?

    Can you garnish Social Security? There is some protection, but ultimately It depends on who is doing the garnishing. Here’s what to expect.

  • Trudeau Pledges Tighter Rules for Oil Companies to Cut Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would require Canada’s oil and gas sector to set benchmarks to reduce emissions if he is re-elected. In a platform published Sunday, the Liberals pledged to force oil and gas companies to set five-year targets to cut their emissions with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. The program would begin in 2025. Part of the plan includes a C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) fund to create green jobs in oil-producing regions. “A seriou

  • Republicans scent blood as Biden assailed over Afghanistan pullout

    The chaotic evacuation has dented the president’s image of empathy and competence but political attacks may have limited shelf life Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House after a deadly attack at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and dozens of Afghans. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock For Republicans it was a day of thoughts and prayers – and political opportunity. When a suicide bombing in Kabul on Thursday killed 13 US troops and dozens of Afghan civilians, Republicans were

  • Evacuees who fled Afghanistan safely on United States soil

    People fleeing the violence engulfing Afghanistan have arrived in Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

  • Walmart Looks to Thwart Amazon With New Third-Party Delivery Service

    Hoping to diversify and develop new revenue streams, mega-retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which posted some $40 billion in sales last year, is using that massive scale to launch a new delivery service for small businesses called Walmart GoLocal. Having crushed many smaller retailers by undercutting them on price and selection, Walmart is now looking to help them ahead of what's sure to be a busy Christmas season. It's hardly an altruistic effort because the mega-retailer sees the potential to encroach on the lucrative last-mile market dominated by its archrival, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • Gasoline Jumps After Ida Hits U.S. as Crude Fails to Hold Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline futures jumped after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting processing facilities, while oil failed to hold onto an early gain given local rigs may have escaped significant damage and the OPEC+ producers’ cartel is expected to endorse a supply increase.Gasoline for October spiked more than 4% higher in New York before paring its advance, while West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed. Last week, WTI rallied 10% as investors wagered global dema

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Video shows 2 enormous great white sharks feasting on a dead humpback whale off Cape Cod

    On a whale-watching tour off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, stunned tourists witnessed the great white sharks ripping chunks from the humpback's carcass.

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the

  • Officials terminate Asian giant hornet nest near U.S.-Canada border

    The Asian giant hornet nest was discovered about 400 metres from the U.S-Canada border, stateside officials say.

  • Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

    “Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose." Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

  • Sugar growers sue Army Corps over water level in reservoir for Everglades restoration

    South Florida sugar farmers are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over water levels in a massive reservoir considered key to Everglades restoration and reducing coastal algae blooms.

  • Hurricane Ida is so powerful it made the Mississippi River flow backwards

    Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.

  • ‘It’s In God’s Hands Now’: Hurricane Ida Paralyzes New Orleans

    (Bloomberg) -- Tourists stranded in New Orleans by the approach of a monster hurricane gathered for Roman Catholic Mass at the oldest cathedral in the U.S. as the first gales began to lash the city.Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond led a special prayer at 9 a.m. Mass for the protection of the people of Louisiana and cited a passage from the Gospel of Mark where Jesus, in a boat with his disciples on the Sea of Galilee, commanded a raging storm to cease. The 11 o’clock Mass was canceled.“Jesus was in