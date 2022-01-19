Iron Ore Leads Industrial Metals Higher as China Pledges Support

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore led gains among industrial metals as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a ton, while base metals including nickel and copper continued their new year rally.

China, the world’s biggest buyer of metals, has been mired in a property market slump, credit stress and repeated virus outbreaks. In response, the central bank this week cut its policy interest rate for the first time in almost two years, signaling the beginning of an easing cycle.

“There’s a trend of strengthening the macro policies to stabilize the economy amid downward pressure on the real-estate market,” Huatai Futures said in a note. An official at China’s top economic planning agency repeated a call this week to front-load infrastructure investment to help the economy.

In the ferrous space, the dovish comments from Beijing have outweighed concerns over winter production curbs in China’s key steel-making city.

Tangshan announced plans for the winter curbs on Tuesday, Mysteel reported, citing local government documents. According to Mysteel’s own survey, the capacity utilization rate for blast furnaces in the city will be lowered to 63% from 78% when 16 more furnaces shut from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20 and from March 3-13, affecting capacity of about 60,000 tons a day.

“The resumption of production at steel mills may have to wait until after the Lunar New Year holidays, which could have an impact on the supply of steel,” Huatai said. In Shanghai, rebar jumped to the highest level since October and hot-rolled coil also advanced.

Iron ore futures in Singapore climbed as much as 3.5% to $131.40 a ton before trading at $130.75 by 11:30 a.m. local time, while prices in Dalian rose 3.5%.

Nickel is trading near the strongest in a decade amid a supply squeeze, while much-less traded tin has notched record highs on the London Metal Exchange. Nickel rose as much as 1.4% to $22,385 a ton, while copper gained 0.5%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Scream’ Reboot Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ at the Box Office

    (Bloomberg) -- The horror reboot “Scream” unseated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, knocking off the film that’s become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, with more than $1.6 billion in ticket sales globally in the month since its release.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Marke

  • PBOC Pledges to Use More Policy Tools, Avoid Credit Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesChina’s central bank pledged to use mor

  • Yellen says U.S. state, local aid strengthened cities' COVID responses

    The $350 billion in coronavirus relief funds for state and local governments has allowed U.S. cities to respond stronger and more nimbly to an ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. In remarks prepared for delivery to a meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Yellen said state and local governments have been creative in using the funding from last year's American Rescue Plan to meet different needs at different times. "This, I think, is some of what the $350 billion did: When Omicron started spreading around our cities, it did not find them broke and broken; it found them much readier to respond," she said, referring to the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Sat

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Indonesia’s Largest IPO Turns Into a Flop as Bukalapak Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Bukalapak.com has lost more than half its value since raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest public offering.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThe shares closed

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Key Iraq-Turkey Oil Pipeline Knocked Out By Explosion

    (Bloomberg) -- A key crude pipeline from Iraq to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean Sea was knocked out by an explosion on Tuesday, adding pressure to already tight oil markets and sending prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satell

  • Stocks Extend Drop as Treasury Yields, Oil Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a global selloff Wednesday in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satellite Ima

  • Kraft's Oscar Mayer taps into nostalgia, self-care with Bologna beauty mask

    Kraft looks to reach consumers with a beauty mask that resembles a childhood lunch meat.

  • Effie Awards Greater China and Tencent Qidian Further Strengthen Strategic Partnership

    Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - On December 27, at the opening ceremony of 2021 Effie Greater China Unthinkable summit, Effie Greater China and Tencent Cloud Qidian Marketing launched a strategic partnership to continue and upgrade 2022 Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category. The Specialty Category will keep focusing on the field of industrial digitization, leading, inspiring and recognizing digitalized service and marketing works and practitio

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.