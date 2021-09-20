Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

Krystal Chia
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces.

Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 12% on Monday, before swiftly paring losses. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are trading below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.

The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying steel production curbs to meet a target for lower volumes this year as it pushes forward with its vow to be carbon neutral by 2060. More recently, restrictions have focused on improving air quality for the Winter Olympics next year.

Measures are already showing signs of taking effect. Production declined in early September after a falling to a 17-month low in August.

“We anticipate another decline in weekly Chinese steel production numbers, which will undermine iron ore prices once again,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities. Weekly shipments from Australia are also higher week-on-week, and Brazil’s exports have been strong, he said. The research firm has a short-term target of $94.41 to $98.28 a ton.

In the latest round of measures, mills in Jiangsu province have received instructions to reduce production as part of broader curbs on industrial activity aimed at lowering power usage, Mysteel reported, citing its survey of operators. The cuts are concentrated between now and Oct. 15 and focused on construction steel. Producers in Zhejiang province are also being asked to limit operations until Sept. 30. Calls to Jiangsu and Zhejiang’s provincial information departments weren’t answered on a public holiday.

Read: Iron Ore’s Brutal Collapse Below $100 Flags More Trouble Ahead

China’s moves to rein in its mammoth steel industry have roiled ferrous markets this year, with iron ore spiking in the first half as mills rushed to front-load their steel volumes ahead of more production restrictions being rolled out. Prices are also being buffeted by a downturn in the property sector and concerns that tumult at developer China Evergrande Group may further weigh on a crucial source of demand for steel and metals.

Futures were 6% lower at $95.60 by 11:51 a.m. local time. Prices are down for a ninth day, heading for the longest run of losses since 2015. Markets in China are shut for a holiday. Miners’ shares also tumbled, with BHP Group down 4.2%, Rio Tinto Group losing 3.8% and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. dropping 4.6%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iron Ore at $80 to $90 a Ton Into Next Year: UBS’s Gordon

    Sep.19 -- Wayne Gordon, executive director of commodities and FX at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses iron ore prices dropping below $100 a metric ton, aluminum prices and his outlook for commodities. He speaks on “Bloomberg Market: China Open.”

  • China Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged as much as 19% to their lowest in over 11 years, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. The company's property management unit dropped over 12%, while its electrics car unit declined 8%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 14%.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Sink as Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, pummeling Hong Kong developers and adding pressure on Beijing authorities to stop financial contagion from destabilizing the economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year on speculation China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group continued to i

  • Stocks fall in Hong Kong; most other Asian markets closed

    Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed.

  • China prosecutors drop case against ex-Alibaba employee accused of sexual assault

    Prosecutors said the "forcible indecency" committed by the man was not a crime.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • Hong Kong holds first elections under new "patriots only" law imposed by Beijing

    Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government.Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They will go on to choose the Asian financial hub's next leader, approved by China's government, and some of its legislature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Here’s How Much Elizabeth Olsen’s Net Worth Accounts For Her Massive Marvel Salary

    Her paychecks as Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff are supersized.

  • As France launches an even better high-speed train, why is the US still so behind?

    France's unveiling of a cheaper, more eco-friendly high-speed TGV is a reminder of how far the US has to go

  • Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

    MELBOURNE/PARIS (Reuters) -Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership nL1N2QH2X7. The move caused fury in France, a NATO ally of the United States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra, and also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Indonesia’s Halt to Palm Oil Expansion Is Set to Expire Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s moratorium on new oil palm plantation permits is set to expire this week as the industry awaits clarity on whether the government will extend the policy.President Joko Widodo ordered a stop to permit issuance for new plantations and expansion of existing ones for three years in a decree signed Sept. 19, 2018. That order expanded on an earlier ban on permits for plantations on primary forest and peat land. As palm prices surge almost 50% in the past year due to tight su

  • Trudeau warns against vote split in tight Canada election

    Brooklin, Ontario (Reuters) -With the Canadian election in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival implored supporters to stay the course and avoid vote splitting that could hand their opponent victory. Both men campaigned in the same seat-rich Toronto region on Saturday as they tried to fend off voter defections to the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) and the populist People's Party of Canada (PPC), both of which are rising in polls. The latest Sondage Leger poll conducted for the Journal de Montreal and the National Post newspapers put the Conservatives one percentage point ahead of Trudeau's Liberals, with 33% over 32%.

  • Group warns against public financing for Bears stadium

    With talk about the Chicago Bears relocating, some have raised concerned about taxpayers picking up the tab for a new stadium.

  • In Kabul, U.S. apology for killing civilians 'not enough'

    For many residents in Afghanistan's capital, 'sorry' is not enough.The United States military apologized on Friday (September 17) for a drone strike last month that killed as many as ten civilians, including seven children.But in Kabul, resident Taj Mohammed says the U.S. needs to do more."First of all, the Americans should not carry out attacks in a residential area, even if there were criminals there, and while they carried out the attack, the problem could not be solved in an apology. They should come and compensate the victims because the Afghan people are in poverty. Thus, a normal apology to those who have been harmed and lost their families is not enough."The Pentagon had said the August 29 strike was targeting an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops.That was as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.The U.S. now says the incident was a "tragic mistake".University lecturer Ahmam Jan said the perpetrators should be punished under international law.The killing of civilians has raised questions about the future of U.S. counter terrorism strikes in the country.It has also added further fuel to critics of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and evacuation of Afghan allies.The head of U.S. Central Command said the Pentagon was considering reparations.

  • COVID-19: Singapore reports 1,012 new cases, including 919 in community

    Among the cases are 919 community cases, 90 dormitory residents cases and three imported cases.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • The Global Pipeline For Green Hydrogen Projects Is Growing

    The global pipeline for green hydrogen projects is on the rise, with some predictions suggesting that renewables could produce as much as 30 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2040

  • Bond Sales Wake From Slumber as Fed Talk Jolts Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bond sales are springing back to life before this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, as renewed speculation over imminent tapering prompts borrowers to raise money while it’s still cheap.The past week shattered a summer lull for dollar- and euro-denominated debt, bringing $36 billion of issuance from governments and companies after the previous 10 weeks saw only $90 billion raised. Sales from Indonesia, Turkey, Chile, Serbia and Hungary were all met with robust invest

  • Mark Milley, US general who stood up to Trump, founders over Kabul strike

    Civilian deaths in US drone strike deal blow to credibility of chairman of the joint chiefs of staff when he needs it most General Mark Milley confirmed that he offered to warn his Chinese counterpart if Donald Trump ordered an attack. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Three days after a US drone obliterated a car in a Kabul street, General Mark Milley, shrugged off reports of civilian casualties, insisting it was a “righteous strike”. On Friday that word came back to haunt America’s top general whe

  • Brookfield Makes $7 Billion Bid for Australian Power Company

    (Bloomberg) -- AusNet Services Ltd., which owns Australian power transmission and distribution assets, will enter takeover talks after Brookfield Asset Management Inc. made an approach valuing the company at about A$9.6 billion ($7 billion).Melbourne-based AusNet, which serves about 1.5 million customers in southeastern Victoria state, has contacted its two largest holders, Singapore Power International Pte and State Grid Corp. of China, the company said Monday in a statement. AusNet shares surg