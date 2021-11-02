Iron Ore Tumbles as China’s Curbs on Steel Output Roils Market

Krystal Chia
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures extended losses below $100 a ton on shrinking steel output in China and signs economic growth is facing mounting headwinds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prices in Singapore slumped for a fifth day as the world’s top steelmaker ramped up efforts to cap annual steel volumes. While China has imposed curbs on production throughout 2021, restrictions are now being rolled out more frequently and limits have been extended into the first quarter in an effort to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics.

Daily crude steel output in the final third of October dropped to the lowest since March 2020, according to researcher Mysteel, which cited a survey of 247 blast furnaces and 71 electric-arc furnaces. There were frequent requests from local governments to curb production, while lackluster steel demand and softening prices have dampened mills’ willingness to produce, it said.

China’s top industry group has previously said steel volumes fell in early and mid-October, while official data showed output plunged to the lowest since 2017 in September.

“The probability that iron ore demand slides by at least 20% in the fourth quarter is increasing, judging from lower downstream demand,” said Orient Futures Co. analyst Xu Huimin. “We have to monitor if mills will actually reduce production on their own, which will worsen the market a step further.” The iron ore market in October was already at a 15% surplus, and cost support is currently at about $80 to $90 a ton, she said.

Iron ore futures in Singapore dropped 8.1% to $92.10 a ton by 12:03 p.m. local time. Prices in Dalian fell the daily limit, while rebar and hot-rolled coil slumped in Shanghai.

Wild Swings

The market has been whipsawed over the past month as restocking demand in early October sent futures surging from a 16-month low, with the rally faltering on growing concerns about longer-term consumption. Prices in Singapore are down more than 50% this half on China’s push to curb emissions and pollution in the steel sector, as well as a property market crackdown.

China’s housing sector, an important source of steel and metals demand, is under strain from rules aimed at curbing leverage as well as a slowdown in the market. Credit assessors are downgrading the industry’s companies at the fastest pace on record, while at least four developers defaulted last month and others sought to delay near-term bond payments as contagion sparked by China Evergrande Group spreads.

More broadly, China’s economy is showing signs of weakness. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index held below the 50-mark that signals a contraction for a second month in October, while a steel industry PMI declined.

Iron ore’s decline has also hurt major miners. Rio Tinto Group shares headed for their lowest close since May 2020, while BHP Group was on track for the lowest in about a year in Sydney. In Brazil, Vale SA has lost more than 30% since the start of August.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing Closes 18 Schools; Thailand Cases Decline: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Beijing halted classes at 18 schools in one district after a teacher was infected with Covid-19, days before a key Communist Party meeting in the city.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismInfections in Thailand declined

  • Australia Drops Yield Target as It Joins Global Policy Unwinding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia bowed to market pressure Tuesday, abandoning a bond-yield target after an acceleration in inflation spurred traders to price in higher borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe decision to s

  • AQR Makes a Case for Trend Following as Inflation Fuels Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- AQR Capital Management is tapping into inflation fears on Wall Street to make its case for a decade-lagging quant strategy that fell flat in the pandemic volatility last year. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA new study from the q

  • China pledges boost in policy support for consumer services sector

    China's cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly. In a notice on its website, the State Council, or cabinet, said the government will proactively use monetary policy tools such as relending and rediscounting facilities to help services companies and guide commercial banks to boost loans to small firms and individual businesses in the sector. The statement comes as China steps up efforts to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of people in society under President Xi Jinping's banner of "common prosperity", with a focus on narrowing gaps in social well-being between rural and urban areas.

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job

    The U.S. Federal Reserve trails other major central banks in tackling climate change, even as President Joe Biden pledges a "whole of government" approach and fights to salvage his ambitious climate agenda as global leaders meet in Glasgow to hash out responses to rising world temperatures. In recent years the Fed has only begun to look at how changing weather patterns impact its ability to do its job, which includes safeguarding the financial system through bank regulation, and combating economic shocks through monetary policy. And while it is devoting more effort to studying climate-related impacts, it treats climate risk as just another element that affects the economic and financial landscape, like trade or childcare policy, rather than as anything the Fed might try to shape.

  • Glencore PLC (GLNCY) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why

    Glencore PLC (GLNCY) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

  • Dubai Plans to List 10 State Firms as It Seeks to Join IPO Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai plans to list 10 state-owned companies on its stock market as the Middle East business hub seeks to catch up with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe emirate’s Deputy Ruler Ma

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Prospect Resources Limited ( ASX:PSC ) have power over the company. Generally speaking...

  • Vale (VALE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

    Vale (VALE) reports improved year over year third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues, on higher iron ore sales volumes and prices.

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismFutures in New York closed 0.6% higher on Monday. Inventories at Cushing, Oklah

  • BofA, Morgan Stanley Cut Price Target On AGCO - Read Why

    BofA analyst Ross Gilardi downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to 5 (an upside of 6%), from $154 post the Q3 earnings report. "Realistic peak earnings power" is now priced into the shares, Gilardi notes. The European CEMA index, which historically has coincided with key inflection points in Agco shares, has "rolled over." The analyst sees farm equipment market conditions remaining favorable for the next two years but says Agco shares are already pric

  • 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

    Needham boosted the price target on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $641 to $780. ServiceNow shares rose 0.5% to $701.00 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $480 to $535. Costco shares rose 0.6% to $494.25 in pre-market trading. Truist Securities lowered Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) price target from $101 to $90. Shake Shack shares rose 0.7% to $69.62 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan reduced Eastman Chemica

  • Trivago CEO sees potential for normalized travel by 'spring, potentially summer'

    Trivago CEO Axel Hefer joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's recent earnings report and trends in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ICF International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 34% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ICF International...

  • Hilton CEO: Our weekends are slammed with travelers

    Hilton's CEO weighs in on the lodging sector's recovery from the pandemic on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • India's Oct power demand rises 4.1%, coal-fired output up 1.8%

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's electricity demand grew 4.1% in October from a year earlier, leading to a shortfall in supply of 1%, government data showed on Monday. Energy demand has been boosted by increased economic activity after the second wave of coronavirus infections subsided and led to a shortage of coal that forced India's northern states to cut power last month for up to 14 hours a day. The data showed that coal-fired power generation rose 1.8% in October from a year earlier, while solar energy output increased by 28.4%.

  • Top Indian Mortgage Lender’s Profit Rises on Dividend Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Housing Development Finance Corp. posted a 32% rise in second-quarter profit due to a jump in dividend income.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsNet income at the country’s largest mortgage lender was 37.8 billion rupees ($504 million) in

  • Israeli Shekel Surges to Strongest Level Since 1996

    (Bloomberg) -- The Israeli shekel surged to its strongest level in more than 25 years in the run-up to the central bank’s policy decision this month.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe currency jumped as much as 1.7% to 3.1119 per dollar on Mond

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • Oil prices steady on slow OPEC output increase

    Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world's top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures edged higher by 3 cents to $84.74 a barrel by 0507 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.98 a barrel. "Crude prices still seemed poised to head higher, with some traders waiting for confirmation after both the EIA crude oil inventory shows demand for most products are headed in the right direction, while U.S. production is stable and with OPEC+ sticking to their gradual 400,000 bpd increase plan," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.