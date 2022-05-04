Is Iron Road (ASX:IRD) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Iron Road (ASX:IRD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Iron Road Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Iron Road last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$3.4m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.6m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of December 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Iron Road's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Iron Road did record statutory revenue of AU$91.0 over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 98%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Iron Road due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Iron Road Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Iron Road shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Iron Road's cash burn of AU$4.6m is about 3.3% of its AU$140m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Iron Road's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Iron Road's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, Iron Road has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

