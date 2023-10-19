Iron Shelter website launches in Ukraine to provide up-to-date information on bomb shelters

The website Iron Shelter has been launched in Ukraine to provide up-to-date information on air-raid and bomb shelters.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin , Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, during the website launch; Interfax-Ukraine; Iron Shelter

Details: The website provides information about the state of various shelters – which ones have been fixed, which ones are currently undergoing repairs, and which ones will be repaired in the future. The shelters are sorted according to the oblast where they are located.

The website also contains a checklist for setting up a shelter.

The number of civil defence protective structures across Ukraine currently stands at 61,803 and will continue growing.

Screenshot: Iron Shelter. Numbers at the top read: 61,803 is the total number of civil defence protective structures (across Ukraine); 3,891 facilities have been set up or repaired, costing a total of 5.2 billion hryvnias (approximately US$142 million); 2,956 facilities are expected to be repaired by the end of 2023, costing a total of 1.4 billion hryvnias (approximately US$38 million)

