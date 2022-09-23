Irondequoit man convicted in stabbing death of his girlfriend

UPDATE (Sept. 23, 2022): A Monroe County Court jury on Thursday convicted a 70-year-old Irondequoit man in the March 2020 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

James McKnight was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Cathy Heinrich, 57, of Rochester on Saint Paul Street, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her body was found on March 22, 2020 and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that McKnight and Henrich had a "prior domestic relationship."

“Cathy Heinrich was stabbed over thirty times and suffered a brutal and terrible death,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling, the prosecutor who handled the case. "Cathy’s friends, family, and neighbors truly came together to support their loved one and it is our hope that they can find justice in today’s verdict.”

McKnight will face up to 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced by County Court Judge Douglas Randall on Nov. 1.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (April 22, 2020): An Irondequoit man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death last month in the city of Rochester, police announced Wednesday.

James McKnight, 67, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Cathy Heinrich, 57, of Rochester, on March 22.

Officers responded to 1786 St. Paul St. at 10 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive woman. Officers encountered a woman who suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

McKnight was arrested Tuesday. "The victim and the defendant did have a prior domestic relationship," police said.

He will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Rochester City Court.

Contact Will Cleveland at wcleveland@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @willcleveland13, Facebook @willcleveland13, and Instagram @clevelandroc. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: James McKnight convicted in 2020 killing of Cathy Heinrich