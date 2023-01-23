Irondequoit names new police chief. What to know about Scott Peters

A familiar face is poised to lead the Irondequoit Police Department as the department's new chief.

Town officials last week announced that Scott Peters, who has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, was selected by town officials to replace former Irondequoit Chief Alan Laird. Laird retired in November after more than two decades with the department.

The Town Board last Tuesday approved Peters' appointment at a special board meeting.

Who is Scott Peters?

Peters, a Gates resident, spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, including 27 years with RPD.

He most recently worked as a major felony crimes investigator for the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, a role he held since 2019 after he retired as RPD's deputy chief of operations.

Peters joined the Rochester Police Department in 1992 and spent more than 11 years as an officer before he was promoted to sergeant in 2004, then to lieutenant in 2008. He also served for many years as the commanding officer of the department's SWAT team and served as a commanding officer for the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

After retiring from RPD in mid-2019, he became an investigator for the DA's Office, where he remained employed as of this week, said DA's Office spokeswoman Calli Marianetti.

Scott Peters, center, speaks with several Irondequoit police officers after the Jan, 17, 2023 meeting in which he was appointed as the department's next chief.

Peters was one of four people in the running for the Irondequoit chief job, said town spokeswoman Mary McCombs.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity and I look forward to serving the residents of Irondequoit,” Peters said in a news release. “I have previously worked with many of the officers in the department and I look forward to working with them and using our combined talents focusing on public safety to make Irondequoit the best place to work and live for all."

A graduate of the Aquinas Institute, Peters also graduated from Monroe Community College and the State University College at Oswego. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick said that he has the "utmost confidence" in Peters.

"His years of trusted leadership will be a great asset to the men and women of the police department, along with his strong commitment to keep our community safe," Fitzpatrick said.

The Irondequoit Police Department has 51 sworn police officers, including the chief. Since Laird retired in November, Capt. Mark Jesske has been serving as the department's interim chief.

Peters is set to start soon, after his background investigation is finished, which McCombs said is expected to "wrap up within a week."

Scott Peters files lawsuit against Nathan McMurray

Peters earlier this month filed a lawsuit against Erie County resident Nathan McMurray noting that McMurray contacted the town in December, voicing his opposition to hiring Peters as Irondequoit's next police chief.

McMurray, a lawyer, represents current Town Board member Patrina Freeman in a case against the town in which last year she filed a lawsuit, alleging both race and gender discrimination. Freeman was first elected in 2019 and is the first Black woman to serve on the Irondequoit Town Board. She is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages.

Last Tuesday night, Freeman was the lone board member to vote against Peters' appointment.

According to the lawsuit filed by Peters and his wife, McMurray repeatedly claimed that the couple helped organize and attended a racist party at an East Avenue mansion last summer - a claim that Peters refuted at the time and in the lawsuit, noting that he did not know the party hosts and was driving his new vehicle and dining at an Irondequoit restaurant at the time of the party. The allegations were also refuted by an internal investigation by his employer, the complaint notes.

The complaint alleges that after Peters signed the conditional job offer for the Irondequoit chief job, McMurray resurfaced the allegations attempting to link Peters to the East Avenue party. The lawsuit alleges that McMurray "sent the email riddled with defamatory statements to intimidate the town in an effort to block the hiring of Mr. Peters and to damage Mr. Peters' reputation by calling into question his fitness and integrity to perform the duties of the office of the chief of police."

The couple said that McMurray's "false and defamatory" accusations exposed them to "hostility, embarrassment, emotional distress and professional disgrace." Peters and his wife are seeking punitive damages.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Scott Peters named new Irondequoit NY police chief