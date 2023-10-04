‘How ironic’: Todd Chrisley, convicted of fraud, teaching financial classes in prison, daughter says

In an effort to help reduce their sentences for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy charges, Savannah Chrisley says her parents, Todd and Julie, are teaching classes in prison.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley said her parents were doing it as part of the First Step Act, which was “established to assist prisoners with their readmission into society after serving their sentences through taking and teaching courses in prison,” People Magazine reported.

“Dad’s definitely taught some classes too,” Savannah Chrisley said. “Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which how ironic?”

She said her mother has taught classes as well.

“She taught a real estate class, she’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is... always been.”

The Chrisleys, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

The couple are in the process of appealing their conviction.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

