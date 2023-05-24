Ironic twist: Bellingham man arrested after he broke into Whatcom County Jail, police say

A Bellingham man was arrested Sunday morning after breaking through the front glass door of the Whatcom County Jail with a metal rod.

Christian Dillard, 23, called 911 around 6 a.m. to report that he was being chased, though police say there was no evidence of that, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

An officer met Dillard near the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue downtown where he was carrying a large metal rod. An officer asked him to drop the rod, which he initially did before picking it back up again and demanding to be given a ride, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Dillard then told police he planned to go to the Bellingham Police Department to break every window, according to Murphy.

Dillard has broken windows, attacked people and broken into residences in the past, Murphy said.

An officer told Dillard to go home but he instead began running toward the police station. The officer drove to the station and warned other officers, who prepared for Dillard to arrive, Murphy said.

Dillard ended up going to the Whatcom County Jail instead, where he smashed the front window to the lobby of the jail.

Dillard was charged with second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary. He remains in custody at the Whatcom County Jail and is being held without bail, according to jail records.