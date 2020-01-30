Is IronRidge Resources Limited's (LON:IRR) CEO Pay Fair?

Vince Mascolo is the CEO of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Vince Mascolo's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that IronRidge Resources Limited has a market cap of UK£39m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$2.0m for the year to June 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$375k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$297m, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$482k.

It would therefore appear that IronRidge Resources Limited pays Vince Mascolo more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at IronRidge Resources has changed over time.

Is IronRidge Resources Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, IronRidge Resources Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 33% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 975%.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has IronRidge Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 23%, IronRidge Resources Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount IronRidge Resources Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying IronRidge Resources shares with their own money (free access).

