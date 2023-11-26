Ironton Christmas parade is Monday

Nov. 26—The annual Ironton Christmas parade, organized by the Lions Club, is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.

The parade's route will start at Second and Railroad streets, then proceed down Second Street to Washington Street, Washington to Third Street and Third Street to the Center Street fountain.

This year's theme is "Homespun Holidays." The lineup is as follows:

Division I

Staging Area: 2nd and Railroad streets

—Lions Club Banner

—VFW 8850 Color Guard

—Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II

—Ironton Fire Department (vehicle)

—Ironton High School Marching Band

—Ironton High School Cheerleaders

—Ironton Middle School Cheerleaders

—Ohio State Patrol (vehicle)

—Kindred Communications (vehicle)

—Coal Grove Freezette

—Morning Pointe Senior Living

—Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes (float)

—Lawrence County Veteran of the Year (vehicle)

—Texas Roadhouse (float)

—Yvonne DeKay School of Dance (walkers and vehicle)

Division II

Staging Area: Railroad Street, behind 1st Division

—Green High School Marching Band

—Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley (vehicle)

—Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Head Start

—Harbour Health Care (vehicle)

—El Hasa Shrine

—Cyndi's Studio (walkers and vehicle)

—King's Daughters Medical Center (mobile unit, Jeep, Ambulance, walkers)

—Ohio University Southern (vehicle)

Division III

Staging Area: Railroad Street, 4th to 5th Street

—O.A.C.W.C. Youth Clubs

—Wreaths Across America (vehicle)

—Path Behavioral Health Care (walkers and vehicle)

Division IV

Staging Area: 4th Street, In Front of Wendy's

—Lawrence County EMS (vehicles)

—Upper Township Volunteer Fire Department (vehicles)

—Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department (vehicle)

—Patriot Ambulance

Division V

Staging Area: One-Stop Lot

—Ironton Lions Club Banner

—Santa Claus

—SOARES (Ham Radio)

—Ironton Police Department