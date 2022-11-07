Ironton councilman accused of theft

Nov. 7—Reportedly used ex-girlfriend's credit card

An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft.

According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29.

He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead not guilty to the charge in Ironton Municipal Court on Monday.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Perry used the credit card of an ex-girlfriend to make two $200 payments to Rent To Own in Russell, Kentucky.

The ex-girlfriend stated that she doesn't have an account at the store and her card should not be on file there. She added that she never gave Perry access to the card or permission to use it.

Perry was given an own recognizance bond of $500 and is to hire an attorney.

Because Perry is a councilman and the prosecuting attorney acts as legal counsel to the council, Attorney Christine Scott has been appointed to be a special prosecutor in the case. Scott has served as a magistrate in the Scioto County Domestic Relations Court.

His next hearing is set for Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

Perry was voted onto the city council in November 2021.