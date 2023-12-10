Ironton roundabout finished early

Dec. 10—A long stretch of good weather means that the Ironton double roundabout has been finished about six months early.

The $3.9 million project, which the Ohio Department of Transportation said was to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at the U.S. 52/State Route 93 interchange, began in April and was scheduled to be completed next summer.

Instead, Allard Excavation, LLC., wrapped up their work ahead of schedule.

"With the early completion of the project, the community can now enjoy the benefits of a safer and more efficient transportation network," said Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Deputy Director Mike Dombrowski. "I want to express my gratitude to the residents, businesses and commuters of Ironton for their patience and cooperation during the construction period."

ODOT has stated there are several key points to the project:

—Improved safety: It is estimated that the project will reduce injury crashes by 71 percent and property damage crashes by 26 percent.

—More efficient traffic flow: The elimination of existing traffic signals has contributed to smoother traffic transitions and reduced congestion, benefiting the daily commute for over 15,000 vehicles navigating these intersections.

—Enhanced pedestrian access: Installation of a sidewalk along the corridor has improved pedestrian access, aligning with the project's commitment to comprehensive safety upgrades.

—Benefits of roundabouts: The decision to construct double roundabouts was based on their proven track record for improving safety and traffic flow. Compared to traditional signalized and stop sign-controlled intersections, roundabouts reduce total crashes by approximately 40 percent and have demonstrated an 80 percent or more reduction in fatal and injury crashes.