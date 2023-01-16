Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shareholders are up 3.7% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 28% in that half decade.

While the stock has risen 3.7% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 6.7% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -16% exceeds its share price return of -28%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals returned a loss of 1.1% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 15%. What is more upsetting is the 3% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ironwood Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

