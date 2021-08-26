Irrational shootings leave Manchester neighbors afraid

Aug. 26—A resident of one of the Manchester houses Matthew Cardell fired on in March 2019 maintains he has never had any contact with Cardell, a prosecutor said Wednesday before a judge sentenced Cardell to four years in prison followed by 10 years' strict special parole.

Although prosecutor Robin Krawczyk acknowledged that Cardell is mentally ill, she said that makes the situation scarier. She said during the Hartford Superior Court sentencing that Cardell's irrational behavior may repeat itself with further targeting of the same victims or other victims.

Krawczyk said one victim feels her family will have to move when Cardell, now 31, who formerly lived on New State Road in Manchester, is released from prison.

Several of the shootings occurred on Oxford Street in Manchester, which runs north from West Middle Turnpike parallel to Main Street, or on Durant Street, which runs south from West Middle Turnpike a few blocks west of Oxford. Other shootings that police say Cardell admitted occurred on Bissell and Maple streets, both of which run east off Main Street in downtown Manchester, and on New State Road.

The sentence the judge imposed had been agreed on as part of Cardell's plea bargain, entered in June.

In the plea deal, Cardell, a former volunteer firefighter, accepted conviction of felony counts of attempted first-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of first-degree reckless endangerment in each of two shootings that occurred on March 14 and 17, 2019, Krawczyk has said. He also was convicted of a felony count of first-degree criminal mischief in a shooting on March 13 or 14, 2019, according to the prosecutor.

Cardell was convicted of a misdemeanor count of illegal discharge of a firearm in yet another shooting, on March 16, 2019, she said.

Cardell entered all the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction.

When the first cases against Cardell reached the Part A section of Hartford Superior Court, which handles the region's most serious criminal cases, the courtroom was filled with "a neighborhood of victims," Krawczyk told the judge Wednesday. She said she didn't understand at first why the case was in Part A because Cardell was facing only misdemeanor charges.

But she said the victims filled her in on the details, and she came to understand that Cardell had been firing into houses, not merely firing shots in the air.

The courtroom scene on Wednesday was very different. Only one victim was present and, although he had submitted a lengthy victim impact statement, he declined to speak or have his statement read aloud in court.

Krawczyk said she thinks all the victims understand the plea bargain and agree with it.

Shortly after Cardell was arrested, Manchester police Detective Andrew M. Young wrote in an affidavit, "Matthew told us that he has suffered from depression and bipolar disorder most of his life. He said he is prescribed medication for these issues but only takes them on occasion."

Defense lawyer David R. Kritzman said in court Wednesday that he has seen Cardell's behavior change in the time he has represented him. "I think he understands that medication is everything," the defense lawyer said.

Judge Laura F. Baldini, who imposed the sentence, said she couldn't order conditions of special parole. But she recommended that parole authorities order Cardell to take his medications as prescribed, undergo mental health counseling and treatment, and report to a "mental health special parole officer."

She also recommended that Cardell be ordered to have no contact with the shooting victims and to stay away from Oxford Street.

Cardell has been in jail since his arrest in the first of the shooting cases on March 18, 2019, and the judge ordered that he receive credit for that time against his sentence.

