'Irreplaceable': Great-grandmother killed in Beech Grove crash involving fleeing suspect

Tony Cloud, left, is pictured with his mother Patricia Cloud. Patrica Cloud died from her injuries in a Beech Grove car crash on April 29, 2022.

Patricia Cloud went to church with her son on Indianapolis’ southeast side for 53 years. Now, her seat is vacant.

“There's an empty place in our hearts," said Tony Cloud. “Mom was a big part of our lives. We were together a lot.”

The 76-year-old great-grandmother taught youth in her church and devoted herself to loving her family.

Patricia Cloud died from injuries suffered in a crash caused by a woman who was fleeing police. The woman had tried to withdrawal money from a bank in Beech Grove with a stolen debit card, according to investigators.

The crash occurred on April 27 at the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road, about a quarter mile from the Fifth Third Bank.

More news: How Maggie Sniegowski got her name back 30 years after her killing

More: 45-year-old man arrested in connection with Indianapolis' east side killing from March

Employees of the bank called police after a woman in the drive-through lane tried to withdrawal $3,500. She presented a driver’s license flagged by the bank as having been used in several fraudulent withdrawals, according to an investigation by the Beech Grove Police Department.

The woman was later identified as Angela Taylor, of Tennessee. She presented bank employees with an Indiana driver’s license of a different name.

Quickly after a police officer arrived, Taylor drove out of the bank parking lot onto Emerson Avenue then began accelerating and weaving through traffic, according to investigators.

Taylor went through a red light and collided with Patricia Cloud’s vehicle. The force of the crash sent the great-grandmother's car through the intersection, over a curb and into a landscaped area, police said.

Roosevelt Cloud, left, is pictured with his wife Patricia Cloud. Roosevelt Cloud died in 2016. Patrica Cloud died from her injuries in a Beech Grove car crash on April 29, 2022.

Materials commonly used to prepare and ingest illegal drugs as well as residue that appeared to be methamphetamine were found in Taylor’s car after the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit for her arrest.

The identification used by Taylor at the Beech Grove bank was stolen from a woman’s vehicle, along with her purse and debit card, at a park in Greenfield the day before, investigators said.

Story continues

A warrant for Taylor’s arrest was issued Thursday and she is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with the use of a vehicle and causing death, forgery and possession of methamphetamine, court records show.

Immediately after the crash, Patricia Cloud complained of internal pain and was transported to a hospital. She suffered a lacerated liver with internal bleeding, five broken ribs and a cracked vertebrae in her neck.

Initially, the woman’s family thought she would pull through. She was never knocked unconscious and even stood up after the crash. Plus his mother was tough, Tony Cloud said.

“Mom is a fighter,” he said. “She beat COVID-19 after five days in the hospital back in October 2020. She was a tough gal."

Patricia Cloud talked to her family about concerns of missing work at Newcomer Funeral Home and seemed at first like she would recover. After her condition worsened, Tony Cloud told his mother he was praying for her and that he loved her. She squeezed his hand in response.

Two days after the crash, doctors discovered too many of Patricia Cloud's organs were badly damaged and were not getting enough blood supply. She died later that day on April 29.

“It's a tough loss because Mom was so healthy before this,” Tony Cloud said. “She was extremely active and still lived independently. She would work outside in her gardens. She was very vibrant.”

Patricia Cloud

Patricia Cloud supported others through their grief at her funeral home job and spent every other Sunday serving dinner at her home to her family. Every Monday, she’d eat dinner with family at her son’s house.

“Our faith sustained mom and it's sustaining us now,” Tony Cloud said. “We have a lot to be thankful for. God gave me Mom for 55 years. A lot of people don't have that long with their mom.”

Patricia Cloud had a gift for reaching out to others and making them feel loved, her son said.

“She will be deeply missed, and she is irreplaceable on so many levels,” Tony Cloud said. “She is with the lord today and I believe that what scripture says is true. To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. I believe what it says. My family believes it, and Mom believed it."

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Great-grandmother Patricia Cloud killed in crash with fleeing suspect