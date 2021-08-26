Irresistibly low mortgage rates touch off a new wave of refinancing

Clayton Jarvis
·4 min read
Irresistibly low mortgage rates touch off a new wave of refinancing
Irresistibly low mortgage rates touch off a new wave of refinancing

With summer winding down and mortgage rates held in check by the country’s ongoing COVID mess, mortgage demand among both homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinances is on the rise.

Loan applications for purchase and refinance mortgages have increased, according to a weekly survey from a leading mortgage trade association.

Mortgage rates are still incredibly low, and borrowers want to take advantage — because rates may not stay down for long.

Mortgage activity ticks up as rates ease

Mortgage rates and house on balance
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Mortgage applications increased 1.6% in the week ending Aug. 20, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this week.

Refinance activity rose 1%, after falling 5% during the MBA’s previous survey period. Last week's refinance applications were up 3% from a year ago.

Requests for the "purchase loans" sought by homebuyers grew 3% last week, to the highest level since early July. Still, those applications were down 16% from this time last year.

Joel Kan, the MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, attributes the increase in mortgage demand to declining Treasury bond interest rates, which tend to result in lower mortgage rates.

"Treasury yields fell last week, as investors continue to anxiously monitor if the rise in COVID-19 cases in several states starts to dampen economic activity," Kan says in a news release. "Mortgage rates slightly declined as a result, with the 30-year fixed rate decreasing for the first time in three weeks."

In the MBA's weekly survey, 30-year fixed mortgage rates dipped last week from 3.06% to 3.03%, on average. Meanwhile, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said on Thursday that its long-running survey has found the typical 30-year home loan this week is at an even cheaper 2.87%.

Why refinancing shouldn't wait

Hourglass in the dawn time
icedmocha / Shutterstock

It’s a confusing time if you're a homeowner who's been putting off a refi. If you pull the trigger, will you miss out on even lower rates?

Probably not. Unlike what happened during earlier stages in the pandemic, when high infection rates shut down local economies and exerted downward pressure on Treasury yields (and mortgage rates), that same level of economic disruption isn't being seen now.

Despite new infections averaging more than 142,000 over the past week — the highest seven-day average since late January — no state has announced new plans to close businesses.

America’s recovery from COVID, from an economic standpoint at least, may be too far along to set off another significant drop in rates. The government's jobs reports for June and July were both overwhelmingly positive.

As more encouraging economic data trickles out, the upward pressure on rates should only intensify. Freddie Mac is forecasting that 30-year mortgage rates will hit an average 3.4% by the end of this year, and be close to 4% late in 2022. So, you may not want to wait much longer to refinance.

“The combination of sharp increases in home prices and mortgage rates holding near 3% continues to support refinance demand, even for home purchases within the last two years,” says Sara Rutledge, economist for the real estate investment platform Millionacres.

"With mortgage rates unlikely to move materially higher in the short term, there are strong incentives for homeowners to consider refinancing this year," Rutledge says.

How to score a low refi rate

young caucasian man and woman roommates or married couple checking rent or domestic bills to pay online, planning budget or analyzing financial expenses together at home
UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock

Though mortgage rates are above January's all-time lows, today's rates might be as attractive as they’re going to get. It's worth exploring how much money you could save with a refi.

A recent Zillow survey found that nearly half the homeowners who refinanced over the last year of ultra-low rates are now saving $300 a month or more.

Bagging the lowest possible rate for your refinance isn’t just a matter of filling out an application. There are a few things you can do to encourage a lender to offer you a better deal.

You'll want to be seen as a low credit risk — which won’t be easy if you’re carrying a pile of high-interest debt, like credit card balances. Taking out a debt consolidation loan can help reduce the amount of interest you're paying, erase your debt faster and improve your cash flow.

Once you're ready to move forward with a refi, don't hop on board with the first lender who claims to offer "the lowest rates around." Instead, check mortgage offers from at least five lenders to find the best rate available for your area and for a borrower with your credit profile.

If a refi isn't possible, you have other ways of cutting the cost of homeownership. When the time comes to buy or renew your homeowners insurance, a little comparison shopping could save you hundreds of dollars.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mortgage applications rise as mortgage rates edge down -MBA

    Mortgage applications increased last week, as purchasing applications posted their largest increase since early July while mortgage rates edged down. The seasonally adjusted market composite index tracking mortgage applications rose 1.6% from a week earlier, reflecting a 0.9% increase in applications to refinance existing loans. Purchase applications rose 3.0%, the MBA said.

  • US average mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.87%

    Mortgage rates edged marginally higher last week, continuing a pattern of little movement in recent weeks amid uncertainty over the effect of the delta coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage ticked up to 2.87% from 2.86% last week. Worries are growing that the now-dominant delta variant is starting to cause an economic slowdown, uncertainty that has kept mortgage rates in a narrow band.

  • South Korea's youth debt binge shows no sign of slowing as rate hike looms

    When South Korea announced new lending curbs last month, Joe Park, a 34-year-old grocery chain purchasing manager, scrambled to borrow more money before the tighter rules took effect. After his loan broker said no, he sought alternative financing including much costlier credit card options, knowing such loans would leave him with less money for food and savings. A debt binge fuelled by young Koreans like Park desperate to invest is one of the trends worrying the country's central bank, which could deliver its first interest rate rise in three years on Thursday.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • Racial income and wealth gaps are huge – but the Fed doesn't have the right tools to fix them

    Does Fed Chair Jerome Powell have the tools to tackle racial disparities? AP Photo/Patrick SemanskyCentral bankers and economists from around the world are convening remotely for the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Aug. 27, 2021, to discuss the future of monetary policy. For the second year in a row, the annual conference will be virtual and the theme – Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy – seems appropriate given that the road out of the pandemic recession has been bumpy, with Black Amer

  • I have a $250,000 mortgage, with 24 years left on the loan. Should I sell stock to pay off the mortgage before I retire in a few years?

    'I now have $1 million in my 401(k) and $1 million in company stock. I will have to sell stock to pay off the house.'

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • The secret bias that’s hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms

    The new four-bedroom house in Charlotte, North Carolina, was Crystal Marie and Eskias McDaniels’ personal American dream, the reason they had moved to this Southern town from pricey Los Angeles a few years ago.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • As student loan debt hovers around $1.7 trillion, how much student debt is too much to qualify to buy a house?

    As interest rates continue to sit near historic lows (compare today’s lowest mortgage rates here), many Americans are dreaming of buying a home. The good news: Student loan debt doesn’t have to prevent you from buying a house. Indeed, lenders are OK with you having some debt, including student loan debt, just not too much.

  • How Much Will I Get From Social Security if I Make $100,000?

    Asking how much you will get from Social Security is a question well worth asking in light of how much our paychecks shrink thanks to Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) deductions. People earning a six-figure income often even reach the maximum monthly Social Security benefit if they've earned good enough money in their working years. Before lamenting the unfairness of the Social Security Administration's (SSA) math, however, know that the SSA is also working with a maximum amount of individual income it's able to tax for the purpose of funding Social Security.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • You might soon pay your mortgage with Bitcoin — here's why you'd want to

    One of the biggest U.S. mortgage lenders plans to accept crypto. But what good is that?

  • 4 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2021

    Most of us would agree that contributing as much as possible to your retirement accounts is a good idea. If you're in this boat, it's useful to know some of the best reasons not to max out your 401(k) in 2021. If your employer offers an unnecessarily expensive retirement plan, you might consider contributing up to the match amount and diverting excess funds to other investments.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • The Taliban tried to get their hands on the Afghan central bank's nearly $10 billion in reserves, but most of the money is in New York

    Most of Afghanistan's roughly $9.5 billion in assets were frozen by the US last week after the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]