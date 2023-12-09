Irresistibly stylish, Ryan O’Neal was his generation’s Cary Grant

The best reasons to watch 1970’s Love Story – arguably the only reasons, if you were being mean – are the preposterous stylishness and handsomeness of Ryan O’Neal. This staggeringly popular-at-the-time romantic drama was an elevated soap, and its success moved the then-29-year-old O’Neal from the soap opera realm, where he’d spent the previous five years in Peyton Place, to the heights of Hollywood esteem in a wink. (It even put him in contention for an Oscar – crazily, this would be only nomination.)

O’Neal, who died yesterday aged 82, played a preppy hunk who stuck by Ali McGraw’s working-class firecracker – typically in a delectable blazer or knit – as she succumbed to a rare blood disease. That was how he became a star: because of how well he dressed and how good he looked. He remained one, however, because – like Cary Grant a generation before him – he was smart enough to immediately turn those two enviable qualities against himself.

Fast-forward two years to What’s Up, Doc?, Peter Bogdanovich’s sublime screwball comedy in which O’Neal starred alongside Barbra Streisand. Here, again, his character, the bookish musicologist Howard Bannister, always looks and dresses like a heartthrob: half of his outfits could have been pulled from O’Neal’s Love Story wardrobe. But rather than a straightforward asset, they serve as an elevated platform from which his comic pratfalls take place – it would be funny to see Streisand’s character run rings around any man, but with this one, it’s uproarious.

“You are the last straw that breaks my camel’s back!” Howard roars at Streisand’s Judy Maxwell – who for some reason has taken to calling him ‘Steve’ – after finding her naked in the bathtub in the hotel room he’s sharing with his domineering fiancée Eunice.

“You are the plague!” he goes on. “You bring havoc and chaos to everyone! But why to me? Why, why, why?”

“Because you look cute in your pyjamas, Steve,” Judy grins. If you wanted to sum up O’Neal’s particular star quality in eight words, you could do a lot worse than that.

Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand in What's Up Doc? (1972) - Getty Images

O’Neal would work with Streisand again, to notably less acclaim, in the 1979 boxing-world romantic comedy The Main Event. And he teamed up with Bogdanovich twice more – most memorably in the exquisitely funny and moving Paper Moon in 1973. For this role, the director ingeniously paired him with his then nine-year-old daughter Tatum, as a (possible) father and daughter con-artist duo grifting their way through the Depression-era Midwest. Tatum had never acted before, though a tough four years living in squalor with her mother – the television actress Joanna Moore, who had battled alcohol and amphetamine addictions since her divorce from O’Neal in 1970 – had arguably abundantly equipped her for the part.

Bogdanovich told O’Neal that his character, the suave and silvery-tongued Moses Pray, should never think of Tatum’s Addie Loggins as his flesh-and-blood offspring, despite reasonable circumstantial evidence. And O’Neal would later worry that this bit of direction had somehow lodged in his brain and fatally undermined their real-world relationship. The pair became estranged during Tatum’s teens – and, perhaps significantly, after her Oscar win for that shared film – though there were faltering attempts at reconciliation in the decades ahead. In 2011 this even became the subject of a reality show, Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals, though by the end of the series, no lasting detente had been reached.

Watching Paper Moon in this light only renders this already bittersweet film even more so, as the duo’s extraordinary comic chemistry, by turns hilariously terse and painfully tender, makes them a father-daughter screen pairing for the ages. And again, so much of it rests on O’Neal’s shabby glamour in the role: he’s a huckster who isn’t quite as slick as he imagines, but just slick enough to get away with what matters most.

O’Neal’s work with Bogdanovich is rightly adored, but the director who most mercilessly turned his natural boyish persona to his own perverse ends was Stanley Kubrick. In his 1975 masterpiece Barry Lyndon, he had O’Neal play the title role: a roguish social climber winding his way through 18th century Europe on his own charms and wiles.

Ryan O'Neal and Marisa Berenson in Barry Lyndon (1975) - Warner Bros

Today, it’s often said of miscast actors in period dramas that they have “smartphone face” – that their modern looks make them appear distractingly out of place. In Barry Lyndon, O’Neal unquestionably has rotary phone face, which Kubrick brilliantly twists to his advantage. Amid the meticulous period sets and traditional-looking supporting cast, his leading man strikes a clangingly shallow and poseur-ish figure: utterly ideal for the role. Not everyone recognised this masterstroke, however: O’Neal’s performance won him a Harvard Lampoon Award for the Worst Actor of 1975, and he would later complain that the film had been a stumble from which his career never quite picked itself up.

O’Neal continued working on and off until 2015, when he appeared as a version of himself in Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups. But his most modern role came just three years after Barry Lyndon – in Walter Hill’s The Driver, in which he played a nameless, seasoned getaway expert in the Los Angeles underworld.

The role was intended for Steve McQueen, who turned it down on the grounds that he’d already had quite enough to do with cars, thanks. But O’Neal’s glassy unreadability thanks to his weirdly out-of-place good looks – wasn’t he too pretty for this rough-tough gig, in the same way Ryan Gosling would be more than 30 years later in Drive, and Ansel Elgort almost 40 years later in Baby Driver? – makes the film all the more coolly enticing. Genetically, O’Neal was perfect matinee idol material, and in an earlier age his heyday would have surely worn on far longer than it did. But in his 1970s run, he carved out space for an indelible combination: matinee with a midnight edge.

