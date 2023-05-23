‘Irresponsible and unacceptable;’ Dayton police asking for community help after weekend shootings

Dayton Police are asking for community help after revealing new information about a round of gun violence over this past weekend.

News Center 7 reported Monday that there were four shootings over the weekend, but police said Tuesday that there was a fifth shooting. It happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday on Rockcliff Drive.

In this incident, police said a 20-year-old man was trying to enter an occupied vehicle. The owner of the vehicle fired three shots, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Police told News Center 7 Tuesday that they are fortunate that no one lost their lives in the shootings. Seven young people between the ages of 15 and 21 were injured.

“None of which were fatal, which is unbelievable. It speaks volumes about our medical care,” Lieutenant Steven Baurer said.

Bauer pointed out that these incidents are happening in the overnight hours. He said guns, young people, and late hours are not a good mix, adding that the community has to step up to guide young people and provide information to hold dangerous shooters accountable.

“It’s completely irresponsible and unacceptable,” Bauer said.

Police say they usually get calls and officers pull up to scenes after the crimes are committed. That is why it is important that community members help provide information.