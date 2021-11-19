‘Irrevocably changed’: KC mayor speaks out after guilty verdict in police shooting

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday offered his sympathies to the families impacted by the conviction of KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb, saying the outcome was ultimately the result of a “tragic situation” for all involved.

“We have a situation where the lives of two families are irrevocably changed,” the mayor said, speaking to reporters outside Union Station on Friday afternoon, adding: “We’ll continue our work in Kansas City government to ... ensure we have a community where everyone feels safe, everyone feels respected and where everyone can believe in justice.”

The mayor also said he respects the court’s decision, but added that he does not view the outcome as a broader indictment of Kansas City police.

He also acknowledged there may be some, especially in law enforcement, “who are upset with the verdict,” but said he is confident “that men and women of our law enforcement community will continue to go out and do the important work to keep the city safe.”

DeValkenaere, 43, was found guilty by Jackson County Judge J. Dale Youngs of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, both felonies, in the 2019 fatal shooting of Lamb.

Lamb, 26, was shot and killed by DeValkenaere on Dec. 3, 2019 as Lamb was inside his pickup truck in his own driveway.

At trial last week, prosecutors argued DeValkenaere was reckless and his shooting of Lamb unwarranted, while defense attorneys contended the officer fired the fatal shots to save his partner’s life.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had taken place when DeValkenaere and another detective arrived at Lamb’s home at 4154 College Ave.

Lamb was fatally wounded as he was backing the pickup into his garage, prosecutors alleged, saying it took DeValkenaere 9 seconds from the time he walked from the front of the residence to the back of the house before he opened fire on Lamb.

During the trial, prosecutors also alleged the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted, saying Lamb was unarmed and the gun that police said he had with him was actually inside of a staircase near the garage.

DeValkenaere testified that moments before the shooting, he saw Lamb reach with his left hand for a handgun from his waistband and point towards his partner Troy Schwalm.

DeValkenaere said he had a duty to protect Schwalm. He also denied planting evidence, having any other officer alter evidence or change their report of the shooting.

No sentencing date had been set in the case as of Friday. Lucas said he has no opinion on the punishment DeValkenaere should receive following the convictions, and declined to comment further.

Lamb’s death prompted local calls for police reform from activists and organizers, pointing to the killing as another example of a fraught relationship between KCPD and Black residents. The verdict marks the first time a white Kansas City police officer has stood trial and been convicted in the killing of a Black man.

Asked Friday if the facts of the case and its outcome demonstrate a need for changing policies or procedures within the department, the mayor said the Board of Police Commissioners continually examines such questions.

“Every day, we’ll review what’s right, and what’s best for our community, our police department — not just to keep our community safe, but also our officers,” Lucas said. “Any decision that’s made is something that encourages us to make sure we’re looking at what was right, what was wrong, what can be better.”