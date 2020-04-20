Irrigation Automation Market Worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Irrigation Automation Market by System (Automatic, Semi-automatic), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), Automation Type, Component, End-Use (Agricultural, Non-agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Irrigation Automation Market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2025. Factors such as increased mechanization and adoption of smart technologies for agricultural activities, government initiatives to promote water conservation, and the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of adopting irrigation automation are the key drivers fueling the growth of the irrigation automation market. New product, service, and technology launch was the dominant strategies adopted by key players to capitalize on the strong market potential.

By irrigation type, drip irrigation segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020

Most developing countries across the globe make use of irrigation technologies, such as sprinklers and drip irrigation. The automation of drip irrigation has become increasingly popular due to higher consistency in yields, reduced power usage as compared to sprinkler irrigation, the possibility of being used in smaller pieces of land, and higher efficiency in the application of fertilizers with little or no leaching.

The semi-automatic segment, based on system, is estimated to hold the largest share in the irrigation automation market, in terms of value, in 2020

The market for semi-automatic irrigation systems holds the largest as the demand for irrigation systems, which would allow the growers to modify the irrigation process is high in open fields and greenhouses. Semi-automatic systems are relatively cost-effective and hence are adopted in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil.

The non-agricultural segment, based on end-use, is estimated to hold the largest share in the irrigation automation market, in terms of value, in 2020

Non-agricultural applications of irrigation control include sports grounds, residential, pastures, turf & landscapes, golf courses, and gardens. Automatic watering systems in golf courses enable the owners and the growers to adjust the watering based on time or volume and control it remotely.

By components, controllers segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020

The irrigation automation market, based on components, is segmented into controllers, valves, sensors, sprinklers, and other components, which include pressure gauges, monitoring devices, and flow meters. Controllers hold the largest share as they are the central unit of the entire irrigation automation system and are also the costliest component. The increased demand for semi-automatic systems, such as time-based and volume-based systems, in developing countries, has led to an increase in demand for simple controllers across the globe.