IRS adds extra resources to help process returns and deliver tax refunds faster
The Treasury Department on Monday unveiled three new efforts at the Internal Revenue Service to help taxpayers file their returns and get their refunds quicker this season.
The IRS added more customer service representatives, is providing more online tools, and is modernizing how it processes paper returns, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a press briefing.
The improvements, which are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August, should bolster return-processing time and get refunds out faster for some taxpayers. The upgrades also come after the IRS struggled with employee shortages and a backlog of millions of unprocessed returns in recent years.
Regarding the backlog, the IRS is also assigning more people to work through that inventory as quickly as possible, a Treasury official said. In the meantime, the agency is putting together a plan to deploy $80 billion to improve operations and intends to send those details to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen by February.
Here are the changes the IRS has already made for this tax season.
5,000 more customer-service reps
The IRS hired 5,000 more employees to help answer phones and provide other services. It is also backfilling positions left vacant by older workers who retired.
The additional help will ease the burden that the IRS call center faced during the pandemic when only 11% of calls reached an IRS agent and fewer than 15,000 employees were available to answer 240 million calls. Per a Treasury official, the goal is to keep waiting time under 15 minutes per call.
In addition, the IRS will expand its automated and online service system to assist taxpayers with issues without having to call customer service.
Online option to respond to notices
The IRS will open online portals that allow taxpayers to respond to notices electronically. Taxpayers can now upload verification documents and support online, rather than the previously mail-in-only method. The new technology lets filers resolve tax notices and receive benefits quicker and more efficiently.
However, the online portals option will only be available for specific IRS notices.
Automated scanning of paper returns
The IRS will start processing paper returns through an automated scanning system. The new procedure means taxpayers who paper-filed their returns should get their refunds sooner than in previous years. Filers who rely on tax returns for personal or business reasons should also get tax transcripts much faster.
As of 2022, the IRS was still processing paper returns manually, meaning IRS employees had to input every number on every paper return into the system. The daunting task left a backlog of 21 million unprocessed returns last year, delaying the disbursement of tax refunds to many households.
Per a Treasury official, the IRS contracted a new vendor for the scanning process, which in the past had come with challenges. The automated system will scan paper returns and upload them into a system that can be reviewed in any IRS location. The scanning should alleviate the pileup of paper returns going to its Ogden, Utah, location, the Treasury official said.
Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube