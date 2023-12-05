IRS announces new tax brackets for 2024. What does that mean for you?

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that income tax brackets and standard deductions will be changing come the 2024-2025 season.

The IRS released the information Thursday in its annual inflation adjustments report, revealing a 5.4% bump in income thresholds to reach each new bracket.

The IRS makes these changes annually, using a formula based around the consumer price index to address inflation and prevent "bracket creep," which happens when inflation pushes taxpayers into a higher bracket without any real increase in income or buying power.

While this bump is lower than last year's historical 7% increase, it is still more significant than times in the past when inflation was lower than the current 3.7%.

There are seven federal income tax rates as set by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act and they are applied progressively, meaning the more you earn, the higher percentage of taxes you pay from your income. The rates currently are set at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

For 2024, the lowest rate of 10% will apply to individual with taxable income up to $11,600 and joint filers up to $23,200. The top rate of 37% will apply to individuals making above $609,350 and married couples filing jointly earning $731,200 or more.

The IRS will up the income thresholds for each tax bracket starting in 2024.

Standard deductions for 2024

The 2024 tax year standard deductions will increase to $29,200 for married couples filing jointly, up $1,500 from $27,700 for the 2023 tax year.

The standard deduction for single taxpayers will be, $14,600, an increase from $13,850 in 2023.

Heads of household will see a $1,100 increase to $21,900 compared to 2023's $20,800.

Tax brackets for people filing as single individuals for 2024

10%: Taxable income up to $11,600

12%: Taxable income over $11,600

22%: Taxable income over $47,150

24%: Taxable income over $100,525

32%: Taxable income over $191,950

35%: Taxable income over $243,725

37%: Taxable income over $609,350

Tax brackets for joint filers in 2024

10%: Taxable income up to $23,200

12%: Taxable income over $23,200

22%: Taxable income over $94,300

24%: Taxable income over $201,050

32%: Taxable income over $383,900

35%: Taxable income over $487,450

37%: Taxable income over $731,200

2024 adjustments for social security, FSA, 401(k) and IRA contributions

Social security benefits will increase by 3.2%, more than $50 a month, starting in January.

The limit for contributions to an FSA in 2024 will increase to $3,200 up from $3,050.

Employee contributions to 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans are now capped at $23,000, up from the 2023 limit of $22,500. Annual contributions to an IRA are now capped at $7,000, up from $6,500.

