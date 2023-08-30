IRS announces tax relief for those impacted by Idalia in Florida, nine counties in local area

The Internal Revenue Service announced tax relief for individuals and businesses that have been affected by Idalia in parts of Florida.

Taxpayers will have until Feb., 15, 2024 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Locally, the IRS announced that the following counties will be eligible for individuals and households affected by Idalia that live or have a business in:

Baker

Bradford

Clay

Columbia

Duval

Nassau

Putnam

St. Johns

Union

Those individuals and businesses affected will have until Feb. 15, 2024 to file returns and pay any taxes due during this period. The IRS said this includes 2022 individual income tax returns due on Oct. 16, 2023. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2022 returns were due on Apr. 18. 2023, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

The Feb. 15, 2024 deadline also applies to quarterly estimate tax payments.

If you’re a business with an original or extended due date in calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2022 extensions run out on Sept. 15, 2023 and calendar-year corporations whose 2022 extensions run out on Oct. 16, 2023, also qualify for the Feb. 15, 2024 deadline.

The IRS will automatically identify taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and apply filing and payment relief. If you are an affected taxpayer who might reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area, call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

For more information and details head to the IRS website’s new announcements by clicking here.

