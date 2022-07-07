IRS audits of former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe prompt watchdog review

A Treasury Department watchdog has been asked to examine decisions by the Internal Revenue Service to subject former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to rigorous financial audits.

"The IRS has referred the matter to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for review," the agency said in a brief statement Thursday, following a report in the New York Times outlining how the two ardent critics of former President Donald Trump raised questions about how they were selected for the National Research Program audits.

Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump in 2017, was notified in 2019 that his 2017 return was being reviewed. Two years later, McCabe, who had been dismissed by Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was selected for a similar review involving his 2019 return.

The Times reported that the odds of a person's selection for such an audit are about one out of 30,600.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe speaks to the media after a hearing in federal court June 11, 2015 in Alexandria, Va.

The IRS defended its work, rejecting the notion that the actions were related to any Trump-related animus.

"Audits are handled by career civil servants, and the IRS has strong safeguards in place to protect the exam process – and against politically motivated audits," the agency said. "It’s ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits."

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump nominee, called for the inspector general review after receiving a press inquiry, the agency said.

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after a day of testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2018.

Comey was fired by Trump just four months into his presidency amid a then-growing investigation into Russia's ties to the president's 2016 campaign.

McCabe, who served as acting FBI director following Comey's abrupt dismissal, had drawn Trump's criticism related to the former FBI official's wife who ran unsuccessfully for a Virginia state Senate seat with the financial assistance of Clinton ally and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe.

Trump was unrelenting and vicious in his criticism of both men, calling on his own Justice Department to pursue criminal prosecutions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watchdog to probe IRS audits of ex-FBI officials Comey, McCabe