The IRS at the Breaking Point

Anyone who deals with the IRS on a regular basis knows that the agency is in trouble: IRS employees are less able than ever to effectively and efficiently handle their work. The internal problems facing the agency were greatly exacerbated by the 35-day government shutdown that began in late December of last year. But the shutdown is not by any means solely responsible for the agency’s dire situation.

To put all this in better perspective, let me give you pictures of what the agency looked like before the shutdown, and what it has looked like after the shutdown.

What the IRS Faced before the Five-Week Shutdown

According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s 2018 annual report, the shutdown

Could not have come at a worse time for the IRS — facing its first filing season implementing a massive new tax law, with a completely restructured tax form. As I outline below, the IRS is entering the filing season inundated with correspondence, phone calls, and inventories of unresolved prior year audits and identity theft cases.

Let’s drill into these challenges in more detail.

Implementing the “postcard” tax return. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) contained more than 80 changes to the tax code, many of them substantial. Among the most challenging was the law’s mandate to create a “postcard-sized” tax return, which necessitated the redesign of the three major personal-income-tax returns, Forms 1040, 1040A, and 1040EZ.

Along with creating a new tax return, the IRS had to design and create six new schedules to go with the new return. The reason is that the law’s mandate that the 1040 form be “postcard-sized” didn’t take into consideration all the supporting information that has to go with a tax return, such as Schedule A for itemized deductions, Schedule C for self-employed persons, etc. Those forms were not eliminated. So the redesign of Form 1040 actually created more steps in the return-preparation process than existed under the old design.

Nevertheless, the IRS had to churn out the new forms in time to get the design specs and coding to private tax-prep-software companies, and to reprogram its own computers to process the new forms, all well before the start of the 2018 filing season, which began on February 1, 2019.

Handling cases in the fraud-detection program. In 2018, the IRS’s fraud-detection system was overloaded with a record inventory of cases. This is the system of filters used when processing tax returns to determine whether there is apparent identity fraud in connection with a return. When a return is flagged, the system freezes the claimed tax refund until the legitimacy of the return is verified.

Unfortunately, the NTA’s annual report found that 81 percent of the returns flagged as potentially fraudulent by the system were in fact legitimate, and that high rate of “false positives” overloaded IRS processing staff. To make matters worse, the part of the process that was supposed to recycle flagged returns back through the system as new wage data came in from employers and the Social Security Administration completely failed. This failure required “the IRS to manually upload wage data and manually process frozen returns through the system. It was not until late July 2018 that the IRS had waded through all the frozen refund returns and determined which were legitimate and which were not,” according to the NTA report.

This left tens of thousands of angry citizens with legitimate returns falsely flagged by the system clamming for their refunds. As the NTA explains it:

Not surprisingly, taxpayers did not take this lying down. TAS cases involving this issue increased by 287 percent from January 2018 through September 2018, and for the first time ever, the NTA Case Intake line experienced two-hour wait times, as taxpayers called desperate to figure out when their refunds would be released.

On top of that, returns flagged as potentially fraudulent that claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) were sent to be audited for verification of EITC eligibility. Historically, the EITC has been a huge source of fraud and errors. The IRS looks at EITC claims carefully because the credit is “refundable.” That is, qualifying citizens actually get more money back from the IRS than they paid in. Each year, approximately 26 million people get cash benefits worth about $64 billion through the EITC. The IRS estimates that more than $18 billion of that total is improperly paid out, and that about half of EITC claims each year have errors.