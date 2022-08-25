IRS Chief Pushes Back on GOP Audit Claims

“As the nation’s tax administrator, the IRS plays a unique role in our nation. It can be a difficult job. After all, does anyone really like paying taxes? Of course not. But they’re essential to fund the roads we drive on, the schools our children attend, support our military and so much more. Unfortunately, given the nature of this work and historical stereotypes, the IRS is often perceived as an easy target for mischaracterizations of what IRS employees do — and that’s exactly what’s happened in recent weeks.”

—IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, from an op-ed published Thursday defending the tax agency against charges that it plans to use $80 billion in new funding to go after average citizens. “The bottom line is this: These resources are absolutely not about increasing audit scrutiny on small business or middle-income Americans,” Rettig wrote. “The investment of these important resources is designed to support honest, compliant taxpayers. Our investment is designed around a Treasury directive that audit rates do not rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.