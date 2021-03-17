IRS delays tax-filing deadline until May 17

Bernie Becker
·2 min read

Taxpayers will have until May 17 to file their federal taxes, the IRS announced Wednesday, amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic and recent policy changes that could complicate filing for some.

The agency has faced weeks of pressure from top lawmakers to extend the traditional April 15 deadline, as it did last year when it moved the date to July 15.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement.

But he also urged taxpayers to file as early as they could, especially if they are owed refunds.

Individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment taxes, can postpone payments for the 2020 tax year until May 17, without penalties and interest, regardless of how much they owe, the IRS said.

"Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021," the statement added. "Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by May 17."

However, the relief doesn't apply to to people who must make estimated tax payments that are due April 15.

In addition, many states have different deadlines for state taxes and may not follow the federal delay, though most did last year.

This marks the second consecutive year that the IRS has had to prolong the filing season for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) praised the IRS for pushing the filing deadline back.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis," Neal and Pascrell said in a statement.

"We are gratified that the IRS has recognized the need and heeded our calls for additional time, and while we are pleased with this 30-day extension, we will continue to monitor developments during this hectic filing season," they added.

Neal and Pascrell were among a number of lawmakers, along with outside groups, that have been urging the IRS to give taxpayers and practitioners more breathing room — especially after the most recent coronavirus relief measure changed tax policy for 2020 in the middle of the filing season by exempting just over $10,000 worth of unemployment benefits from taxation for many recipients.

The IRS had been saying that pushing back the filing deadline would make life more difficult both for the agency and taxpayers. Advocates for state tax administrators have argued those problems would trickle down to the states as well.

