The IRS Is Extending Tax Deadlines in 3 States Due to Storms

Antoniooo / iStock.com

In recent months, the weather across the United States has been harrowing for residents in a number of states due to wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters. In addition to FEMA support, the IRS is now stepping up to help, extending the tax deadline for Americans in the hardest hit areas.

Hurricane Aftermath: How To Avoid Buying a Car That Was Damaged In a Flood

Know: How Much Cash You Need Stashed in Case of a Natural Disaster

On Feb. 24, the IRS announced they are extending filing deadlines to October 16, 2023 for individual and business returns for most residents in California and many living in Georgia and Alabama. This adds on more time from the previous extension the IRS had instituted for May 15 (beyond the traditional April 18 deadline).

This extension also means eligible taxpayers can have until Oct. 16 to make any additional contribution to health savings accounts and IRAs. As well, Oct. 16 is now the deadline for those affected to pay their final estimated quarterly payment for 2022 (which would have normally been due on January 17, 2023). “This means that taxpayers can skip making this payment and instead include it with the 2022 return they file, on or before Oct. 16,” said the agency.

The IRS also noted this is an automatic extension for those who qualify and those individuals do not need to file any paperwork for the extension, nor do they need to call the agency in order to declare it.

Though, if there is a mistake and a late penalty is applied, the IRS does note to check in to get it amended: “If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.”

More: IRS Will Now Give You More Time To Make Tax Refund Claims

Prepare: Could Your State Stimulus Check Be a Red Flag for an IRS Tax Audit?

The official IRS website has a specific landing page for more information on who qualifies for this “disaster situation” extension. The agency also noted they will work with taxpayers who live outside the qualifying areas to see if they should receive an extension, too, including workers who helped in relief activities. Anyone who believes they are entitled to the support should call the IRS at (866) 562-5227.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The IRS Is Extending Tax Deadlines in 3 States Due to Storms