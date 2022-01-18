IRS: Free File Now Open, Do Your Taxes For Free

pkstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax season is officially upon us, and the IRS has tools to make filing a little easier. IRS Free File is a free online tool that allows you to prepare and file your federal income taxes. The service is offered in two formats — either as actual guided tax preparation through partner sites or through Free File fillable forms.

See: Don’t Usually File Taxes? Here’s Why You May Need To

Find: If You Did Gig Work in 2021, the IRS Says You Owe Taxes

Guided tax preparation is offered through the IRS via IRS private partners. Some of these partners include FileYourTaxes.com, TaxAct, Free1040TaxReturn and FreeTaxUSA among others. A full list of providers is available via the IRS website.

The service is offered to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income (AGI) is $73,000 or less. Adjusted gross income represents your total income less specific deductions (such as those afforded by children, other dependents, etc.). You will need to use Form 1040 (the 2021 version of which can be found here) in order to calculate your AGI. Follow the steps for lines 1 through 10, and line 11 will calculate your AGI. You will need a copy of last year’s tax return in order to calculate your AGI using this method.

Guided tax preparation through the IRS is completely free of charge if you meet these income guidelines. It is important to remember that this service only targets your federal tax return; you will still need to file your state taxes on your own, and follow your state guidelines for filing state-specific taxes. Some state tax preparation services are free — and can be found through the IRS Free File system — while others must be filed outside of this service.

The other option the IRS provides for filing is fillable forms. These are electronic federal tax forms which are the electronic equivalent to a paper 1040, and you can fill these forms out online for free. Of note, you will need to prepare your own tax return if you go this route.

Learn: Inflation and Your Taxes — How Do Higher Prices Impact Your Tax Bracket?

Explore: Child Tax Credit: I Received Money, But Don’t Usually Submit a Return — Do I Need to File Taxes This Year?

Story continues

Fillable forms are typically for people who make above the AGI income threshold for free filing. Said forms are the only free help available to those who make an AGI of $73,000 or above, but taxpayers of any income level may use the forms to file their taxes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: IRS: Free File Now Open, Do Your Taxes For Free