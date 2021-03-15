IRS Will Provide Funding for Tens of Millions by Direct Deposit Effective Wednesday, March 17

·2 min read

IRS Will Provide Funding for Tens of Millions by Direct Deposit Effective Wednesday, March 17

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., March 15, 2021

HERNDON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha, the organization that governs the ACH Network, issued a statement to provide facts on when economic impact payments via Direct Deposit were instructed to be made available to eligible Americans:

The IRS announced that the settlement date for the initial wave of tens of millions of economic impact payments by Direct Deposit will be Wednesday, March 17. This is the date on which the IRS will provide the funds to the banks and credit unions to further make available to recipients. The Nacha Rules require the banks and credit unions to make the funds available to the account holders by 9:00 a.m. local time on the settlement date; again, in this case, March 17.

The ACH Network is capable of clearing and settling payments, and making funds available as soon as the same day on which Direct Deposits are sent. The Nacha Rules allow for ACH credits, such as Direct Deposits, to use an "effective date" of either one or two banking days in the future, or, since 2016, a "same day" effective date. It is up to the sender—in this case the IRS—to decide when it wants the money to be made available. The IRS chose the date of March 17, which is the date on which the IRS intends for settlement to occur.

Regardless of when payment files were sent and received, settlement of the funds for the payments will occur at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17, exactly as instructed by the IRS. This is literally the moment in time when the money will be transferred from the government to banks' and credit unions' settlement accounts at the Federal Reserve. There is no mystery where the money is from the time the first payment file was transmitted on Friday, March 12 to when all recipients will have access to the money on Wednesday—it is still with the government.

About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.

Contact:

Victoria Day


Nacha


703-561-3925


vday@nacha.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irs-will-provide-funding-for-tens-of-millions-by-direct-deposit-effective-wednesday-march-17-301247424.html

SOURCE Nacha

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • ‘The Talk’ goes on short hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne review

    The CBS daytime show The Talk is taking a short hiatus as the network reviews allegations of racism by co-host Sharon Osbourne. Last week, in defending her friend Piers Morgan, the now-former Good Morning Britain helmer accused of making racist remarks toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Osbourne went on a screaming tangent against her longtime fellow Talk staple, Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne demanded last week that Underwood “educate” her on instances in which Morgan had exhibited racist behavior.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bruno Mars leads unforgettable, star-studded in memoriam Grammys tribute

    It was a moving way to mourn those whose music meant so much to so many.

  • 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore at the 2021 Grammys

    Many celebrities took fashion risks at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Stars donned sheer fabric, daring silhouettes, and head-to-toe sparkles at the event.

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • Is This the End of Cuomo?

    Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo insists he will never resign, and observers believe that he’s shameless enough to try to ride out his twin nursing-home and sexual-harassment scandals. “People have short attention spans; I think he’s counting on that,” former GOP congressman Peter King told Newsmax TV. After all, two years ago, Virginia governor Ralph Northam was also urged by his fellow Democrats to resign after racist photos of him surfaced, including one from his 1984 medical-school yearbook. Northam apologized, rather vaguely, but refused to resign. He remains in office today. But events may yet break Cuomo’s hold on the governor’s mansion. As of yesterday, PredictIt, the predictions market for political junkies, puts the odds of him staying in office until the end of this year at just 28 percent. One factor is that more bad news for Cuomo may be about to break. Journalist John Heilemann told NBC’s Meet The Press today, “Every major news organization that I know of right now has a team of people trying to push this story further. And there are a lot of hot leads out there.” Would anyone be surprised that a governor with many enemies — and who has escaped close media scrutiny for so long, and whose biographer described him as “a bad guy” at the core — might have more skeletons to unearth? During his decade in office, Cuomo has been mired in scandals that sent close allies, such as Alain Kaloyeros, founder of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Joe Percoco, the governor’s “enforcer,” to prison. A 2014 investigation by the New York Times found that the governor’s office “deeply compromised” an ethics panel’s work, “objecting whenever the commission focused on groups with ties to Cuomo or on issues that might reflect poorly on him.” Then there is impeachment. The state assembly has begun a preliminary investigation into whether Cuomo should be removed from office. If Cuomo were impeached by a majority vote of the assembly, he would almost certainly be forced to step aside immediately, pending the outcome of a trial in the Senate. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become acting governor. That’s a big difference from the procedure followed when the U.S. president is impeached — a president remains in office during the trial. Cuomo would no doubt argue that the law isn’t clear, but the only previous time a New York governor was impeached — William Sulzer in 1913 — his lieutenant governor was indeed appointed acting governor. Cuomo’s allies report that he is embittered at how quickly his fellow Democrats have turned on him. Larry Schwartz, Cuomo’s former top aide and now New York’s “vaccine czar,” has called many county officials to gauge their loyalty to the governor. One of those officials told the Washington Post that the call was so unsettling that an ethics complaint is being filed with the public-integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office. “At best, it was inappropriate,” the unidentified official told the Post. “At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line.” Cuomo, a tightly wound man with few interests outside politics, has so much of his identity tied up in being governor that some former aides believe that his resolve to never resign might weaken if he were impeached. “He would lose his powers immediately and could be adrift for weeks or months before a Senate trial finished,” one told me. “I don’t think he could psychologically handle it. I think he might cut a deal in which he gives up his office with the understanding that he is largely left untouched legally.” Whatever happens, the collapse of Cuomo’s political standing makes it unlikely he could run for a fourth term. The allegations of sexual harassment are devastating. But the cover-up of thousands of nursing-home deaths — though far less covered by the media than the sexual-harassment allegations — also led voters to conclude by 45 percent to 36 percent that Cuomo should resign immediately, according to an Emerson College poll from two weeks ago. In 1974, the journalist Nicholas von Hoffman created a controversy when, as a paid commentator on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he called the scandal-plagued President Nixon “a dead mouse on the kitchen floor that everyone was afraid to touch and put in the garbage.” That was back when authority figures were shown more respect, and von Hoffman was fired for that outburst. Today, the political class in New York is treating Andrew Cuomo as a modern-day Richard Nixon. Everyone realizes he has to go eventually. They just haven’t figured out exactly how to maneuver him into the political dustbin.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers on Moses Farrow and the Finale’s Train Set Reveal

    HBOThe fourth and final episode of Allen v. Farrow, a docuseries examining the child sexual abuse allegation that a 7-year-old Dylan Farrow made against her adoptive father, the filmmaker Woody Allen, back in 1992, zeroes in on a number of disturbing threads. There is Hollywood’s complicity, as A-list actors repeatedly turned a blind eye to the accusations against Allen in favor of featuring in (and reaping awards for) his dazzling films, as well as the media, which amplified Allen’s narrative while failing to thoroughly explore Dylan’s claims.“We were in the TV room, and he reached behind me and he touched my butt. And then he told me to come up to the attic with him,” Dylan recalls in the series. “I remember laying there on my stomach and my back was to him, so I couldn’t see what was going on. I felt trapped. He was saying things like, ‘We’re gonna go to Paris together. You’re gonna be in all my movies.’ Then he sexually assaulted me. And I remember just focusing on my brother’s train set. And then… he just stopped. He was done. And we just went downstairs.” (Woody Allen and Soon-Yi released a statement through Allen’s sister calling the series a “hatchet job” and Dylan’s abuse claim “categorically false”; they have also refused to address specific claims despite a number of attempts by The Daily Beast.) A young Dylan Farrow. HBO It is revealed in Episode 4 that a subsequent Connecticut State Police investigation found Allen to be inconsistent about whether he’d been up to the attic with Dylan over several interviews, while three childcare specialists from separate agencies deemed Dylan’s testimony to be “consistent” and “honest,” and believed “the victim was telling the truth.” According to the case files, the investigators concluded that “an arrest warrant be issued for the accused” on the charges of first and fourth degree sexual assault of a minor. However, Connecticut State Attorney Frank Maco, who oversaw the investigation, put a halt to it out of concern for “the further traumatization of [Dylan]; later in Allen v. Farrow, we see a present-day Maco meet Dylan and express deep regret over his decision. Another apparent inconsistency from Allen concerns a train set in the attic. Dylan has said she remembers staring at a toy train set going around a track while Allen assaulted her at their Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992, while Allen and his defenders have continually tried to poke holes in Dylan’s story by arguing that there was no train set in the attic. (Allen’s adopted son Moses has backed this claim, writing “there was no electric train set in that attic… the idea that the space could possibly have accommodated a functioning electric train set, circling around the attic, is ridiculous.”)Inside Woody Allen’s Close Friendship With Jeffrey EpsteinAs Allen v. Farrow reveals in its finale, Connecticut State Police visited the home immediately after learning of the allegation and composed a detailed diagram of the attic space. This diagram is included in the case files and shown in the docuseries, and it contains a sketch of a circular train track going around the attic space.“They’ve said there was no train set in the attic and have repeated it ad nauseam,” says Amy Herdy, an investigative journalist and the chief researcher for Allen v. Farrow. “There’s been lots of allegations about the attic and the crawl space. This wasn’t such a tight space that no one could fit in there, because in the Connecticut State Police records it’s reflected that the detective followed Dylan into the crawl space, where Dylan showed them exactly where she says the abuse had happened. And they recorded a diagram of the scene, and what elements were present in the scene, and one of the things they noticed was a toy train track that was assembled there.” That revelation has caused some of Allen’s most vocal defenders, including Robert B. Weide and The Guardian’s Hadley Freeman, to move the goalposts—now suggesting that the attic train set was “a chunky plastic train the children would sit on and ride” (a claim also echoed by Moses). But that isn’t true either, says Herdy.“The kids had many different train sets, and what is documented in the Connecticut State Police report—and what Dylan has said that she remembers—is different from the train set that Weide and others allege was the only train set that the kids were playing with at the time, so that she couldn’t be correct about the type of train set in the attic,” says Herdy. “I mean, it’s just amazing the lengths that someone will go to disprove what a survivor maintains as her story, and who has been consistent with her story since she was 7 years old.”She continues, “It was a three-car miniature set, and the cars were so small that they could fit in your hand. Dylan was very clear with her memory of a three-car set, and it was corroborated by police. We’re aware of the giant kids’ ride-on train set, and what was told to us—and corroborated—was that the kids would play with that downstairs, because it was a huge set that the kids would ride around the living room. This is all reflected in the records. We’re not dealing with allegations—we’re dealing with facts.”There are other discrepancies, too. Allen and Moses have offered contradictory accounts about Moses’ whereabouts that day. During the child custody trial, Allen testified that Moses had marched off because the 14-year-old was angry with him and was nowhere near him. Moses, on the other hand, has alleged that he was in the very TV room where Allen, according to the neighbor’s nanny Allison Stickland, was spotted burying his head in Dylan’s naked lap. Allen and Moses have also contended that Mia wrote a “glowing” letter to the judge in favor of Allen adopting Dylan and Moses just prior to the discovery that he was having an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi. Paul Weltz, who handled the adoptions, told Vanity Fair, “There was no glowing letter. It was an affirmative affidavit consenting to the adoption, but at all times reserving her rights as a custodial parent.” (Moses Farrow could not be reached for comment.) Around the time the Dylan Farrow allegations resurfaced in the media, Moses emerged as Allen’s chief ally, disputing Dylan’s allegations and saying that Mia was the abusive one, writing, “Once, when I was given a new pair of jeans, I thought they would look cool if I cut off a couple of the belt loops. When Mia saw what I had done, she spanked me repeatedly and had me remove all my clothing, saying, ‘You’re not deserving of any clothes’ and making me stand naked in the corner of her room, in front of my older siblings who had just returned from dinner with their father André.” Moses has also, like Allen, accused Mia of “brainwashing” Dylan. ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen DefendersWhile Farrow does admit on-camera to slapping Soon-Yi after learning of her affair with Allen, Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering—as well as their researcher Amy Herdy—say they investigated Moses’ claims of abuse at the hands of Mia and could not find evidence to support them.“There was no record of any of this [abuse by Mia], and there would have been ample opportunity for any of the children to tell this to pediatricians, to babysitters,” says Ziering. “We tried to find corroboration for that, and we could not. And we worked very hard on that and were very curious. We couldn’t find any eyewitnesses, any police reports, any complaints to child welfare agencies, any history of this ever being mentioned, and that was a very public family with lots of people coming in and out—friends, babysitters, nannies, tutors, teachers. On the contrary, when we interrogated these people and asked what they thought of their experiences, it was the polar opposite.”Allison Stickland, a nanny of family friend Casey Pascal’s, recently came forward to say that Mia Farrow’s was “a lovely household.”“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy,” said Stickland. “I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all… I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”Moses, Ziering attests, had “a very different narrative for decades.” At the child custody trial, to Connecticut State Police, and in news interviews around that time, a teenage Moses supported Mia and lambasted Allen, and he remained a close member of the Farrow family for years after—until Allen re-entered his life a little less than a decade ago. Dylan Farrow in the present day. HBO “Dylan was a bridesmaid at Moses and his wife’s wedding, there were Thanksgiving photos, Mother’s Day cards he handwrote to Mia, there’s public testimony of Moses saying she’s a great mother,” explains Ziering. “There was a lot of corroborating evidence throughout the decades from what we saw in photos, cards, and interviews with the siblings, and there were no mentions of any problems. He was very supportive of Dylan and Mia, and still very much part of that side of the family when Woody broke off, and then, very late in the game, there was a dramatic shift.”“I did look into the Moses situation,” adds Herdy. “As you can see in the film, we have the Mother’s Day card that Moses wrote to Mia when Moses was 29. There’s a photo of Mia and them all together at the birth of Moses’ son. I talked to Moses’ ex-wife, who said he’d never indicated anything about having been abused and appeared to love his mother very much. So Moses’ abrupt change in story was, I think, shocking and devastating for the entire family.”Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes ForwardOne thing that goes unmentioned in Allen v. Farrow is how, in addition to Dylan’s allegation of child sexual abuse against Allen, and the docuseries’ contention that Allen may have begun his sexual relationship with Soon-Yi while she was in high school (a maid testified that after a high school-aged Soon-Yi would visit Allen’s Manhattan apartment, she found semen stains on the sheets and condoms in the trash can), another of Farrow’s adopted children, Daisy Previn, testified that Allen was creepy to her on different occasions.“In her court testimony, Daisy recounted how Woody Allen asked her if she had a boyfriend, and if so, what she was doing with her boyfriend, and that she could tell him things that she couldn’t tell her mother,” says Herdy. “That could be viewed as a conversation that’s leading toward grooming.”While we will never know with absolute certainty what happened in the attic that day, “The thing that people have to understand in this case is that it is not Mia versus Woody; it’s just a plain simple fact that a seven-year-old child has told her mother something and that her mother has to choose to believe her,” a member of the household told Vanity Fair. “If her mother doesn’t believe her, who is going to believe her?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.