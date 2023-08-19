IRS identifies AZ Special Agent killed

TechCrunch

Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style "Inspire" shopping feed and is offering to pay influencers $25 a video, but some creators are mocking the low rate. The company sent out an email to select influencers asking them to submit videos featuring two or more Amazon products in the same category. Amazon plans to cap the initiative at 35,000 videos, which will cost the company $875,000, according to the screenshot.