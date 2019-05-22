IRS memo contradicts Mnuchin, says agency must comply with subpoena for Trump's tax returns

A draft memo written by an IRS lawyer says the agency must comply with congressional committee requests for President Donald Trump's tax returns unless he claims executive privilege, according to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The memo, first obtained by the Post, appears to contradict the administration's legal argument that Congress must have a "legitimate legislative purpose" for requesting the returns.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has thus far refused to honor a subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years of the president's federal tax filings. But the memo says compliance "is mandatory, requiring the Secretary to disclose returns, and return information, requested by the tax-writing Chairs," according to the Post.

Mnuchin said Wednesday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing that he first learned of the memo from the Post and only glanced at it on his way to the hearing.

He disputed the assertion that the memo contradicted his conclusions, telling Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., "that memo I understand is addressing a different issue, and is not addressing the issue that we and the Department of Justice looked at."

"When it comes to constitutional issues there could be different interpretations and that's why there's a third branch of government," Mnuchin said, signaling his belief that the courts would have to resolve the dispute.

Mnuchin told Wexton he did not know why the memo had only now come to his attention.

"We're trying to find out who wrote the memo, where it came from, when it was and why it wasn't distributed," he said.

The IRS confirmed the authenticity of the memo, and spokesman Bruce Friedland told the Times it was written last fall. He said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig and the agency's top lawyer, Michael Desmond, did not know about the memo until this week and that it was never sent to the Treasury Department.

Friedland told the Times the memo "is a draft background paper that was never finalized" and that it "is not the official position of the IRS."

According to the Post, the memo says the law "does not allow the Secretary to exercise discretion in disclosing the information provided the statutory conditions are met" and that "the Secretary’s obligation to disclose return and return information" does not require the committee "to state a reason for the request."

It says the "only basis" for the IRS to refuse to comply with the subpoena is "the invocation of the doctrine of executive privilege."

The Post said the memo was written by a lawyer with the agency's Office of Chief Counsel, but the paper could not determine the identity of the lawyer.

Trump has refused to share his tax returns since the 2016 presidential campaign on the grounds that he has been under audit. But he has not provided evidence of such an audit and the IRS has no rule prohibiting an individual from sharing tax returns that are under audit.

Mnuchin said Wednesday that the people do not have a right to see the president's tax returns and "the American public knew that he didn't release them before they voted for him." Trump has made similar arguments, saying in a tweet earlier this month that the "voters didn't care" that he didn't disclose his tax filings.

I won the 2016 Election partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn’t care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate this matter. Make it a part of the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

On Friday, Mnuchin told House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a letter that he consulted with counsel for the Justice Department and "we have determined that the Committee's request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

"The Department is therefore not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information," Mnuchin said.

In response to "the Treasury Secretary’s failure to comply" Neal said in a statement that he was "consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward."