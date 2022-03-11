IRS Is Offering Face-to-Face Tax Help This Saturday

gradyreese / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that many taxpayer assistance centers (TACs) will offer free face-to-face help (for those without an appointment) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. TACs are normally only open on weekdays, the agency said.

“Being open on select Saturdays is offered for people to get the help they need when they need it,” said IRS representative Ken Corbin. “We know that many taxpayers work during the week or have other obligations that make it difficult to get away to take care of their taxes during our routine business hours. We’re here to help, and people don’t need an appointment during these special Saturday hours.”

You may also ask for assistance with advance child tax credit payments, receive help resolving a tax problem, a tax bill or an IRS audit. If an IRS employee specializing in these services is not available, you will receive a referral for these services, the IRS says.

Foreign language interpreters will be available and the IRS will schedule appointments for a later date for deaf (or hard of hearing) individuals who need sign language interpreter services.

Make sure you come prepared. The IRS advises all individuals to bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo ID.

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

IRS staff may also request:

A current mailing address, and,

Bank account information for payments or refunds via direct deposit.

Tax return preparation is not a typical service provided by IRS TACs and there are other free resources available to help you prepare and file your 2021 tax return.

If you earned $73,000 or less in 2021, you can use IRS Free File, which is available in English and Spanish. Free help is also available at volunteer income tax assistance centers (VITAs) or tax counseling for the elderly location (TCE) sites. The income limit for VITA assistance is $58,000 or less for 2021.

The IRS says that tax return preparation will not be available at every TAC location. Use the IRS.gov webpage or contact your local IRS office for services provided at specific TACs.

